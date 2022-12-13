Read full article on original website
UC San Diego Hospital Plans to Turn Conference Rooms Into Bed Spaces as Respiratory Viruses Surge
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is trending upward in San Diego County, and with influenza and RSV caseloads high, hospital leaders are concerned about bed space now and after the holidays. UC San Diego Health preparing to make more space for patients, and are prepared to surrender conference rooms if they...
COVID-19 Deaths More Than Doubled in Lakeside From 2020 to 2021: Voice of San Diego Report
NBC 7 has been watching the impact of COVID on hospitalization and deaths throughout the pandemic. We’ve reported on how certain ZIP codes across San Diego County were hit the hardest. Now, following months of investigation, the Voice of San Diego (VOSD) has spotted an alarming trend in several...
Save Your Selfies, Show Us the Shore: Researchers Call on Citizen Scientists at Torrey Pines
When you walk along the trails at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, you are promised to see a few things like the ocean view, jagged rock formations and, of course, people snapping photos. But, what if those photos could help inform a global science project?. That’s where Scripps Institution of...
The Back-Breaking Work to Remove Plants that Don't Belong at El Capitan Reservoir
One by one, the bundles of dead reeds were piled onto the boat. Volunteers from around San Diego County spent months chopping down the reeds, tying them up, and carrying them downhill at the El Capitan Reservoir. “We’re out here trying to take care of some invasive species and haul...
San Diego Police Say 2 Women Attacked Elderly Mira Mesa Woman and Stole Her Necklace
San Diego police are on the lookout for two women they say attacked a grandmother just across the street from her own home in Mira Mesa. The thieves stole the necklace she was wearing and then drove away, according to investigators, but the impact the crime has had on the neighborhood might stick around for a while.
Judge Orders Former Amazon Driver to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing Dog While Making Deliveries
A superior court judge decided a former Amazon driver will stand trial for allegedly stealing a dog while working her delivery route in Encinitas. Dena Vindiola is accused of taking Finn, a golden retriever, from his yard back on Oct.9. Finn's owner, Denise Reppenhagen, said a neighbor’s Ring camera footage...
Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista
A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights
San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
Hit-and-Run Victim Bites Investigating Officer's Finger in Sabre Springs: SDPD
A San Diego Police Department officer had his finger bitten during a scuffle with the victim of a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in Sabre Springs. Officers responded to the crash on Springbrook Drive near Mil Pitrero Road at around 5:45 p.m. The driver of a black Ford Ranger pickup truck...
Their Late Father's Dying Wish Was for Them to Finish His Dodge Dart. Now They Need Help
John Depauw loved his family, and he loved cars. The Escondido resident was in the middle of rebuilding a ‘68 Dodge Dart when he passed away earlier this week. To honor his memory, and one of his last wishes, his kids are taking over the project and they're asking for a little help ... from you.
Manhunt Underway in Chula Vista After Suspect Slashes Girl Waiting for Bus
A man armed with some sort of sharp weapon slashed a 17-year-old girl's neck from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. Antwan Baker, 52, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the...
Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel
A 16-year-old girl was found in an East County motel room Monday morning with a possible gunshot wound to her head, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel by the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.
