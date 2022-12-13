ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista

A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights

San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel

A 16-year-old girl was found in an East County motel room Monday morning with a possible gunshot wound to her head, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel by the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.
EL CAJON, CA

