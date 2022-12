A 41-year-old woman was sentenced Wednesday to spend 10 years in a Kansas prison for the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in Leavenworth in 2021. Eva Olisha Banks, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty in November to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery in the killing of Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes. She was sentenced to 93 months for the voluntary manslaughter conviction and a combined 13 months for the assault convictions, Leavenworth prosecutors announced Wednesday.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO