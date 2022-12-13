Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Announces 2023 Priorities
The Georgia Department of Education today announced its 2023 priorities, which will guide its work during the 2023 legislative session and beyond. “As we look toward 2023, we will remain laser-focused on investing in academic recovery and preparing Georgia’s students for a stronger future,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I look forward to working with the Georgia General Assembly and other partners to strengthen supports and opportunities for students, support for public education, school safety, and the teaching profession and educator pipeline. We have an enormous opportunity as we move beyond the pandemic to build a public education system that is truly centered on the needs of Georgia students.”
Deadline is Friday to complete Gwinnett County equity survey
Respondents can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Jury awards families of 2 men killed inside Atlanta nightclub $160 million
ATLANTA — The families of two up and coming rappers who were killed inside an Atlanta nightclub in 2017 finally have closure. Ewell “Wells” Ynoa, 21, and Giovanni “Geo” Diaz, 22, were on stage at the Masquerade at Underground Atlanta just before the headliner was set to come out when they were shot and killed in November 2017.
villages-news.com
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Roswell approves $1.5M purchase of historic home
The city of Roswell is the new owner of a historic home built circa 1845....
Red and Black
Athens recycling and landfill centers struggle under improper recycling
When Stephen Spillers’ eyes trailed up the length of a 25-foot-high pile of waste in March 2022, his heart dropped and his face unavoidably twisted into a look of defeat. Seven months later, the pile is smaller but still sits below swarms of gnats. Peeking through the pile is a Starbucks cup, beer bottles tossed away and brown Amazon boxes.
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year.
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan dog wins American Kennel Club award
A Boykin Spaniel from Newnan has won an award from the American Kennel Club. Scout, who has served on Coweta County’s Juvenile Court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, was named one of the winners of the AKC’s Humane Funds for Canine Excellence award in the category of Exemplary Companion.
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
First fundraising campaign begins for Forsyth County free clinic
Forsyth County’s free clinic is giving residents the opportunity to become founding members by joining its 100 Founders ClubPhoto byForsyth Community Clinic. (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County’s new free clinic is giving residents the opportunity to become founding members by joining its 100 Founders Club.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision
Johns Creek has approved a luxury mixed-use development intended to be the bedrock of the city’s 192-acre Town Center....
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
