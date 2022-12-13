Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Walmart could pay Washington state $62.6 million for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Walmart must pay $62.6 million to Washington state as part of a lawsuit settlement over the toll of opioids if a combined 43 states and 85% of local governments join the resolution. If approved, the money will be split between state, county and city governments similar to...
Tuberculosis reportedly identified at Auburn School District
An instance of active tuberculosis has been identified in a community member of the Auburn School District, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. According to Public Health, authorities are working to determine the extent of any potential tuberculosis exposures and are conducting evaluations for those exposed. Tuberculosis, or...
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
Better Business Bureau: Watch out for Seattle Movers WA
Consumers are being warned by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about a moving company headquartered in Seattle called Seattle Movers WA. According to an alert from the BBB, they have received about a dozen negative reports about the moving firm in the past nine months. Among the complaints, the company...
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools, remote learning instead
If it snows when Seattle Public Schools (SPS) are in session next year, there will be no district-wide cancellations for snow days anymore. A post on the District’s website says beginning Jan. 3, if conditions are too snowy to travel safely, there will be only two scenarios for students, faculty, and staff.
‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors
It is time to put your masks back on when you are indoors, according to Washington state public health leaders, as a perfect storm of illnesses looms over the Seattle Metro area. While the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID are all currently surging in local case numbers, it...
Teachers push for higher minimum wage in South King cities after Tukwila vote
Tukwila residents overwhelmingly voted in last month’s election to raise the city’s minimum wage in the new year — and now teachers’ unions in neighboring cities are calling for the same move in their communities. The Renton, Kent, Federal Way, Highline, Auburn, and Tukwila Education Associations...
Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
Stuck at Sea-Tac? Use their newly-installed Little Free Libraries
The Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is now home to two Little Free Libraries, becoming one of the first airports in the country to install the miniature collection of books. Little Free Libraries (LFL) is a nonprofit organization, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a mission to build communities through...
Local tech layoffs nearing levels of 2008 recession
New reports are signaling that the number of tech company layoffs this year is nearing levels from the Great Recession circa 2008-2009. MarketWatch said the layoffs are part of a strategy by tech firms to maintain viability through 2023 and beyond. The cuts are coming now, and are impacting many companies in Western Washington. We’ve already heard of cuts at Microsoft, Meta — the parent company of Facebook — and Twitter. Seattle’s status as a tech hub ensures the region will feel the impact — which is already being felt — as tech companies deal with the economic pressures that other companies are facing.
Food delivery app to pay $186,000+ for labor law violations
The food delivery service HungryPanda has been fined more than $186,000 for violating the Seattle City labor laws, the Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announced Wednesday. Specifically, the food delivery provider violated the city’s Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) Ordinance and the Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance.
White Christmas ‘not likely,’ cold weekend coming up
It’s going to be a cold weekend, with a mix of conditions. The significant snow may hold off until next week. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s – still cooler than average. This weekend will be cold. KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says temperatures will...
kpq.com
Passenger Airlifted From Blewett Pass Crash to Harborview Medical Center Deceased
The passenger who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass has passed away. The deceased passenger was 21-year-old Bellevue man Aravind Ravikumar. On Dec. 3, 27-year-old Amanda Haselden from Lynnwood was driving southbound US 97 in a gray 2007 Honda Civic with Ravikumar, when...
Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic
Your favorite food truck and outdoor sidewalk café are officially sticking around. The Seattle City Council has passed a proposal allowing for food trucks to operate on public streets permanently and restaurants to continue to operate in outdoor seating areas, as they have during the pandemic. In 2011, the...
New King County advisory board to assist sheriff in public safety
A new community advisory board is being created in King County to assist law enforcement agencies, the county announced Monday. The purpose of the board “is to gather a diverse set of public safety experts and advocates to support and advise both the Sheriff and the King County Executive on creating a just, dynamic, and responsive public safety system.”
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 6