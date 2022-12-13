ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Tuberculosis reportedly identified at Auburn School District

An instance of active tuberculosis has been identified in a community member of the Auburn School District, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. According to Public Health, authorities are working to determine the extent of any potential tuberculosis exposures and are conducting evaluations for those exposed. Tuberculosis, or...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

Better Business Bureau: Watch out for Seattle Movers WA

Consumers are being warned by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about a moving company headquartered in Seattle called Seattle Movers WA. According to an alert from the BBB, they have received about a dozen negative reports about the moving firm in the past nine months. Among the complaints, the company...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Local tech layoffs nearing levels of 2008 recession

New reports are signaling that the number of tech company layoffs this year is nearing levels from the Great Recession circa 2008-2009. MarketWatch said the layoffs are part of a strategy by tech firms to maintain viability through 2023 and beyond. The cuts are coming now, and are impacting many companies in Western Washington. We’ve already heard of cuts at Microsoft, Meta — the parent company of Facebook — and Twitter. Seattle’s status as a tech hub ensures the region will feel the impact — which is already being felt — as tech companies deal with the economic pressures that other companies are facing.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Food delivery app to pay $186,000+ for labor law violations

The food delivery service HungryPanda has been fined more than $186,000 for violating the Seattle City labor laws, the Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announced Wednesday. Specifically, the food delivery provider violated the city’s Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) Ordinance and the Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic

Your favorite food truck and outdoor sidewalk café are officially sticking around. The Seattle City Council has passed a proposal allowing for food trucks to operate on public streets permanently and restaurants to continue to operate in outdoor seating areas, as they have during the pandemic. In 2011, the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

New King County advisory board to assist sheriff in public safety

A new community advisory board is being created in King County to assist law enforcement agencies, the county announced Monday. The purpose of the board “is to gather a diverse set of public safety experts and advocates to support and advise both the Sheriff and the King County Executive on creating a just, dynamic, and responsive public safety system.”
KING COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

