MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman went to a friend's house for dinner but never returned home. Prosecutors say that friend shot and killed her Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. Mary Beamon never had any children, but her sister said she acted like a mother toward the entire family, always spot-on with advice even if the recipient didn't want to hear it. That's why it was so hard for this family to hear of the death of the 34-year-old.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO