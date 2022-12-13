Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
CBS 58
'All the love': Pewaukee community throws birthday parade for 5-year-old battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dozens of cars made their way down Lookout Drive on a chilly December night to wish one special little girl a very happy birthday. Delaney Krings turned 5-years-old on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. "This is the least we can do for her," Cindy Perich, a...
YAHOO!
Here is a timeline of 911 calls before a mother and daughter were found dead in a Milwaukee lake
Long before a mother and daughter were found dead in a vehicle submerged in water in an apparent murder-suicide, 911 dispatchers had a detailed description of their vehicle, their clothing and knowledge that the mother had threatened to harm them both. Why all that information did not translate into an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers
MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WISN
Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Latino family adopts twins, encouraging other Latino families to take the step
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas came early for a Latino family in Milwaukee -- as their legal adoption of twins was made official today. This touching moment sheds light on the importance of adoption -- and especially the need for Spanish-speaking foster parents in Milwaukee County. It was an emotional...
CBS 58
Gemma, local dog believed to have been intentionally set on fire, finds forever home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A dog believed to have been intentionally set on fire back in October has officially been adopted. Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) shared the update in a post on social media Thursday, Dec. 15. Gemma was found in the middle of the road near...
WISN
Exclusive: Woman who reported daughter, granddaughter missing responds to lack of alert
MILWAUKEE — Questions still remain about why more urgent action wasn't taken when a mother and daughter were reported missing last week. Last Thursday, a witness saw a submerged vehicle in Northridge Lake near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Crews later pulled the bodies of 25-year-old...
Nurse attacked in Milwaukee hospital: 'Street brawl you would see in a movie'
Lawmakers in our state have taken notice, and passed a law this year, making it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
CBS 58
Local father whose son beat cancer is helping others do the same
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New medical technology is coming to your local hospital, some of it pioneered right here in Wisconsin. A scan that has been around for 50 years, is about to become more accurate. And for one engineer the innovations are personal. Inside GE Healthcare's manufacturing center...
CBS 58
20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed at friend's house, family can't understand why
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman went to a friend's house for dinner but never returned home. Prosecutors say that friend shot and killed her Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. Mary Beamon never had any children, but her sister said she acted like a mother toward the entire family, always spot-on with advice even if the recipient didn't want to hear it. That's why it was so hard for this family to hear of the death of the 34-year-old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving.
CBS 58
Muskego man takes his own life after attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say a man went to an animal sanctuary in Racine County Friday morning and attacked two people on the property with bricks. A violent and chaotic scene unfolded, with the suspect taking aim on authorities who arrived at the scene. We're learning more...
20-year-old nursing student killed by drunk driver on her way to work
Johanna Renee Pascoe, 20, of Racine, was killed by a drunk driver Monday around 6:15 a.m. while on her way to work at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
