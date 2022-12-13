ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball to welcome Wofford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will welcome Wofford for a 1 p.m. (ET) contest Saturday in Freedom Hall. Wofford (7-3) represents the fourth of five straight home games for Bellarmine (4-7), which is coming off a 73-43 loss Wednesday to former Freedom Hall tenant Louisville in which the two teams squared off in the iconic venue for the first time since December of 1999.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights welcome RedHawks on Saturday for final home non-conference contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine University men's basketball team hosts Miami University (OH) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in what will be the Knights' final non-conference home basketball game of the season. The game is the return contest of a home and home arrangement with the RedHawks. In last year's matchup,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Field hockey places 10 on MAC All-Academic Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference announced this afternoon that the Bellarmine University field hockey team placed ten players on the fall 2022 MAC All-Academic Team – one more than last season's mark of nine players. The recognition honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy