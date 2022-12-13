LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will welcome Wofford for a 1 p.m. (ET) contest Saturday in Freedom Hall. Wofford (7-3) represents the fourth of five straight home games for Bellarmine (4-7), which is coming off a 73-43 loss Wednesday to former Freedom Hall tenant Louisville in which the two teams squared off in the iconic venue for the first time since December of 1999.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO