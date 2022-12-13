Crews respond to house fire in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Buckley Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Monday.

Buckley Chief Tyler Ecker said the fire started in the second-floor bathroom of the two-story home on the 200 block of Oak St. Crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and left the scene by 7:30 p.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the second floor and attic. Some of the roof also collapsed.

The occupants of the home were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Chief Ecker said about 35 firefighters responded to the scene, including those from Loda, Paxton, Onarga, Gillman, and Cisna Park.

