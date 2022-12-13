ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckley, IL

Crews respond to house fire in Buckley

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsUcb_0jgPMDnG00

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Buckley Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Monday.

Buckley Chief Tyler Ecker said the fire started in the second-floor bathroom of the two-story home on the 200 block of Oak St. Crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and left the scene by 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

The fire caused extensive damage to the second floor and attic. Some of the roof also collapsed.

The occupants of the home were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Chief Ecker said about 35 firefighters responded to the scene, including those from Loda, Paxton, Onarga, Gillman, and Cisna Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Devastating Champaign house fire

Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign announces two lane closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Friday that construction crews will be closing a pair of lanes in the city next week to allow for sewer maintenance and repairs. Both closures will start Monday morning and will last through Thursday. One closure will happen on westbound Bloomington Road between Cynthia Drive […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Homeowner displaced after house fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign homeowner is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department was called to 1314 South Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. for a report of a fire at the home. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Deadly Iroquois County crash connected to Buckley house fire

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Neighbors in Iroquois County are processing a tragic chain of events. A house fire was only the beginning on Monday, because the owner died in a car crash just hours after it started. “One of my siblings was panicking, watching the fire. They got the news before all of us,” […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man accused of arson, burglary in connection to Champaign crime spree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new information all in connection to a Wednesday morning crime spree in Champaign.  We now know Tyler Faulkner, a 33-year-old, is connected to it. It involves his home, his father’s restaurant and more. The first crime scene was jarring with police in front of the Original Pancake House […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man

On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
SECOR, IL
foxillinois.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Transitions Care teaming up with Evergreen Place Assisted Living

At Evergreen Place we educate seniors and their decision makers on next steps when living at home alone is not safe. Assisted living is a great option that allows our residents to keep their independence, but be in a safe environment with nursing care on site 24 hours a day.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended

WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing a car southbound on Route 45 when the driver lost control near 1190 North Road. The car crossed the center line […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
whporadio.com

ISP TRAFFIC FATAL CRASH IN IROQUOIS COUNTY

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2016 Black Mercedes Benz GLE 350. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Krista A. Woltz-Hernandez, 44-year-old female from Buckley, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Julie L. McGowan, 65-year-old female from Rantoul, IL – Deceased. Unit 3 – Marco A. Perez Bernal, 36-year-old...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating burglary at The Original Pancake House

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a burglary at The Original Pancake House on Wednesday. Sgt. Bradley Krauel said police were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Officers have since been processing the scene for evidence and are working to determine whether any property was taken in the incident. Anyone with information […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy