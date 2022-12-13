Read full article on original website
Related
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Kalamazoo schools superintendent paid $225,000 as part of severance package
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri received $225,000 in a severance package as part of her agreement to resign. Raichoudhuri resigned from the district on Monday, Dec. 12 during a special Kalamazoo Public Schools board meeting. She had served in the position since June 2020. The...
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
WWMTCw
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
WWMTCw
Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
Police: Armed man barricades family member in Grand Haven motel
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI — A suspect is in police custody after allegedly barricading himself and a family member in an Ottawa County motel. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at the Courtesy Motel at 15877 Lake Michigan Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
WWMTCw
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
Draft panhandling, sitting ordinances would criminalize homelessness, residents tell city leaders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – More than a dozen people Tuesday evening took aim at a pair of ordinances proposed by the Grand Rapids Chamber, saying the draft rules would effectively criminalize homelessness. “While these ordinances claim to not criminalize homelessness or panhandling, there’s virtually no way to enforce such...
WWMT
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
Fire department vehicle stolen while on call in Marne
A fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
Federal agents charge 11 for drugs, weapons, conversion switches
An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in 11 arrests in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
Comments / 2