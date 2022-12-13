ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMTCw

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

