After 3 weeks without a home, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs donations to move into new building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative has spent nearly one month at a storage facility after being forced to move out of their building. “We lost our facility as a nonprofit organization,” MYAI Executive Director Corey Travis said. “Having a place to be, having a place to go is one of the most important thing for our students.”
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
Memphis Black Arts Alliance celebrates 40 years of arts and economic contributions to the community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to the arts, Memphis is top tier. That is why we honor our artists and their contributions. Saturday, the Memphis Black Arts Alliance will host a legacy ball to honor notable artists from Memphis. We spoke with one of those honorees, Elise Neal,...
5 critically injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers arrived at a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. at Springdale Creek Apartments just before 8 p.m. Two men...
Shelby County Commission approves agreement for 3G schools plan
The Shelby County Commission voted to ratify the deal – with eight members voting for and five against. MSCS & Germantown Municipal vote Thursday.
'Holidays in the hospital' | How some spend the yuletide season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard for a lot of families, especially for those who have a loved one in the hospital. Theresa Robert is a St. Francis patient who said she can't imagine being in a place like the hospital during the holidays. Robert should be out of St. Francis by Christmas, but the simple truth is that those that find themselves admitted after her "can't hold off their sicknesses until the holidays are over."
Director of Planning & Development: downtown investments have "potential to make big impacts"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With multiple developments in the works for downtown Memphis, the timeline on the projects isn’t set in stone but there is a rough outline so consumers can know when to expect more movement, particularly on Union Avenue. Memphis 3.0 was created to be a guideline...
Southland Casino Hotel completes construction of $320 million expansion
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Construction has been completed on the Southland Casino Hotel's $320 million expansion project in West Memphis, Southland announced Thursday. According to a press release, the expansion includes a brand-new, 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options.
Memphians see gas prices continue to drop, some even at $2.39
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of people across Memphis are happy as gas prices continue to fall. According to GasBuddy, on average the price for a gallon of gas has dropped 40 cents in Tennessee, and just under seven cents over the past week. According to AAA, the Mid-South...
TBI: MPD exchanges gunfire with a suspect who is shot and killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with a Memphis police officer on Friday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The officer was not injured during the incident, which started close to midnight in the area of American Way but ended on a side street near grassy area in the 4700 block of Cochese Avenue, according to the TBI.
Shelby County Sheriffs Office highlights the need for more emergency services volunteers
The Shelby County Sheriff's emergency services deal with everything from floods to roadway accidents. We did a ride-along with one of their crews.
Horn Lake shooting leaves man critically injured
HORN LAKE, Miss — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening in Horn Lake, according to the Horn Lake Police Department. Horn Lake police said the shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hampton Drive. When officers arrived, they said they found...
Family fights issues at El Dorado apartments in Orange Mound
Just days ago, part of their ceiling collapsed. The family said workers arrived Thursday to repair the damage.
Memphis man released after serving 25 years of 'excessive' 162-year jail sentence, D.A. Steve Mulroy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, after they reviewed and reopened Courtney Anderson's case. Anderson, now 54, was arrested in 1997 and later convicted of multiple counts of theft...
Briarcrest announces football coach Brian Stewart will not be returning to the team
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head coach of Briarcrest Christian School will not be returning to the team after Christmas break, the school announced Thursday. Brian Stewart, who coached the team and was the high school's Dean of Students since 2014, led the team to a 66-36 overall record and made the state playoffs every year except 2020. The team had a 5-6 record in 2022, his only losing season.
How TSA upgrades at Memphis International Airport could make your travel easier
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expanding its use of state-of-the-art, computed tomography – or CT x-ray scanners. Those are the detectors travelers and their bags go through at security. Here in Memphis, the completion of those installations took place in October. “There’s a little...
Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight. One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss. “We got into...
NCAA: More penalties imposed for Memphis men's basketball after new recruiting violations uncovered
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis men's basketball program is in hot water with the NCAA again after the league said the team committed recruiting violations during the 2021-2022 season. According to the NCAA, violations involved in-home visits with a prospect before the appropriate recruiting period based on that prospect's...
Owners of Odds Atelier speak out after latest smash and grab theft
Odds Atelier in downtown Memphis was robbed early Wednesday morning. It’s the third street wear clothing store robbed in the last three months.
Millington memorial pet garden lets pet owners cross 'rainbow bridge' with their fallen furry friends
The Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens in Millington provides the same funeral services to pets that human loved ones would expect. We went to Millington to take a look.
