Germantown, TN

After 3 weeks without a home, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs donations to move into new building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative has spent nearly one month at a storage facility after being forced to move out of their building. “We lost our facility as a nonprofit organization,” MYAI Executive Director Corey Travis said. “Having a place to be, having a place to go is one of the most important thing for our students.”
MEMPHIS, TN
5 critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers arrived at a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. at Springdale Creek Apartments just before 8 p.m. Two men...
MEMPHIS, TN
'Holidays in the hospital' | How some spend the yuletide season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard for a lot of families, especially for those who have a loved one in the hospital. Theresa Robert is a St. Francis patient who said she can't imagine being in a place like the hospital during the holidays. Robert should be out of St. Francis by Christmas, but the simple truth is that those that find themselves admitted after her "can't hold off their sicknesses until the holidays are over."
MEMPHIS, TN
Southland Casino Hotel completes construction of $320 million expansion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Construction has been completed on the Southland Casino Hotel's $320 million expansion project in West Memphis, Southland announced Thursday. According to a press release, the expansion includes a brand-new, 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Memphians see gas prices continue to drop, some even at $2.39

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of people across Memphis are happy as gas prices continue to fall. According to GasBuddy, on average the price for a gallon of gas has dropped 40 cents in Tennessee, and just under seven cents over the past week. According to AAA, the Mid-South...
MEMPHIS, TN
TBI: MPD exchanges gunfire with a suspect who is shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with a Memphis police officer on Friday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The officer was not injured during the incident, which started close to midnight in the area of American Way but ended on a side street near grassy area in the 4700 block of Cochese Avenue, according to the TBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
Horn Lake shooting leaves man critically injured

HORN LAKE, Miss — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening in Horn Lake, according to the Horn Lake Police Department. Horn Lake police said the shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hampton Drive. When officers arrived, they said they found...
HORN LAKE, MS
Briarcrest announces football coach Brian Stewart will not be returning to the team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head coach of Briarcrest Christian School will not be returning to the team after Christmas break, the school announced Thursday. Brian Stewart, who coached the team and was the high school's Dean of Students since 2014, led the team to a 66-36 overall record and made the state playoffs every year except 2020. The team had a 5-6 record in 2022, his only losing season.
MEMPHIS, TN
How TSA upgrades at Memphis International Airport could make your travel easier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expanding its use of state-of-the-art, computed tomography – or CT x-ray scanners. Those are the detectors travelers and their bags go through at security. Here in Memphis, the completion of those installations took place in October. “There’s a little...
MEMPHIS, TN
Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight. One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss. “We got into...
MEMPHIS, TN

