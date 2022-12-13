ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
RACINE, WI
wgtd.org

GTC Nursing Grad Dies in Drunk Driving Crash; Suspect Appears in Court

(WGTD)---A Gateway Technical College student who graduated just last week from the school's nursing program has been identified as the woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash in Caledonia earlier this week. 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe was on her way to St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where she worked...
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

Wauwatosa police deliver 31 recovered packages found in stolen car

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police recovered 31 stolen packages. A local resident saw his package being stolen on his doorbell camera and called police. Officers located the suspected vehicle and arrested one person for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. All packages were found unopened...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers

MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

