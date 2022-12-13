Read full article on original website
WISN
Wauwatosa police chase porch pirates driving stolen car, recover 31 packages
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Police Department made a major porch pirate bust this week. They found a stolen car with 31 unopened packages inside. They said a homeowner alerted them to the thieves. "All of a sudden, our Ring camera went off. There was some motion. Didn't really...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
wgtd.org
GTC Nursing Grad Dies in Drunk Driving Crash; Suspect Appears in Court
(WGTD)---A Gateway Technical College student who graduated just last week from the school's nursing program has been identified as the woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash in Caledonia earlier this week. 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe was on her way to St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where she worked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
WISN
Wauwatosa police deliver 31 recovered packages found in stolen car
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police recovered 31 stolen packages. A local resident saw his package being stolen on his doorbell camera and called police. Officers located the suspected vehicle and arrested one person for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. All packages were found unopened...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers
MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving.
WISN
Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
CBS 58
20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Public works driver killed in triple fatal crash identified
The 64-year-old woman was identified as Denise Durrah, of Milwaukee. Durrah was one of the three victims killed in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous.
WISN
Muskego man dies after attacking people, assaulting officer, injuring himself
UNION GROVE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident of a man attacking two individuals with what apparently was a brick near Washington Avenue and North Britton Road in the town of Dover. A sheriff investigator arrived at the scene, walked up to the driveway and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
wtmj.com
2 victims in deadly Wauwatosa pileup identified + DPW truck hit stopped cars at 60-to-70 MPH
MILWAUKEE — New details coming out of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed the identities of two people who were killed by a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck traveling above the speed limit by 20-to-30 MPH in Wauwatosa. According to a document obtained by WTMJ...
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Driver of Milwaukee Public Works truck, 2 victims dead in fiery hit-and-run off WI-100
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received...
