2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side
Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
Family Begs For Answers After Man Wounded Following Car Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
A brutal attack on a Chicago businessman last weekend has his loved ones begging for answers. Steve Strode was heading home from work early last Saturday morning when family and friends say they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway. According to Strode's family, he pulled off a...
2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near the intersection with Damen Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting to be "a potential gang conflict."Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman in critical condition after being shot while traveling in vehicle on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vehicle on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:51 p.m., two people were inside a vehicle and traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
1 dead, 1 critical after being shot while driving on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to police. The Chicago Police Department said the man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were both shot and he crashed into […]
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
cwbchicago.com
Here’s the gunman Chicago police say killed 2 teens and wounded 2 others outside Juarez High School
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Police said the gunman began shooting outside the school, 2150 South Laflin, around 2:37 p.m. on Friday. Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were also shot and listed in good condition.
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
2 CPD Officers Injured in Near West Side Crash
A driver blew through a red light and struck a Chicago Police Department car on the Near West Side, injuring two officers Friday night. The woman, whose age was not available, was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard in the Tri-Taylor Historic District when she failed to stop at a red light and struck a squad car around 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
2 Teens Shot Dead By Masked Gunman Outside Chicago High School
“We must put an end to these unspeakable tragedies and rid our communities of gun violence," tweeted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Police shut down Northwest Side bar after three people shot dead outside
A Portage Park bar where three people were shot and killed outside of on Sunday has been shut down. Police say Vera’s Lounge must remain closed until further notice, because it poses a threat to public safety due to the shooting.
Car crashes through Portage Park dealership, multiple vehicles stolen, Chicago police say
Thieves get away with multiple vehicles Saturday morning after crashing a car through a Portage Park dealership
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway
Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
Exclusive: Man carjacked at gunpoint recalls terrifying ordeal amid rash of Chicago armed robberies
The vehicle stolen from a woman at gunpoint in Lincoln Park was used in a violent Bucktown carjacking that left a man with stitches.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was over in a matter of seconds, but the mental scars could last a lifetime.Chicago Police Wednesday evening were looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Marybel González spoke with neighbors about the terrifying ordeal.This was not the first violent incident residents of the area have witnessed this year. Just feet away from where the Diana DeJacimo was robbed while walking her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue Wednesday morning, someone else was nearly killed during a separate...
14-year-old boy charged with 10 felonies after alleged home invasion, shooting of two teens in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing 10 felony charges after Chicago police allege he critically injured two teens last month during a home invasion. The boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts […]
Man hospitalized after argument on South Side CTA bus ends in gunfire
No one is in custody.
