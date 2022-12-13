ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side

Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near the intersection with Damen Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting to be "a potential gang conflict."Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Here’s the gunman Chicago police say killed 2 teens and wounded 2 others outside Juarez High School

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Police said the gunman began shooting outside the school, 2150 South Laflin, around 2:37 p.m. on Friday. Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were also shot and listed in good condition.
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 CPD Officers Injured in Near West Side Crash

A driver blew through a red light and struck a Chicago Police Department car on the Near West Side, injuring two officers Friday night. The woman, whose age was not available, was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard in the Tri-Taylor Historic District when she failed to stop at a red light and struck a squad car around 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was over in a matter of seconds, but the mental scars could last a lifetime.Chicago Police Wednesday evening were looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Marybel González spoke with neighbors about the terrifying ordeal.This was not the first violent incident residents of the area have witnessed this year. Just feet away from where the Diana DeJacimo was robbed while walking her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue Wednesday morning, someone else was nearly killed during a separate...
CHICAGO, IL
