Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room
Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room. The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. The new...
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Arlington Fire District Recieves Grant from Actor Denis Leary’s Foundation
A Hudson Valley fire department has received a huge grant from a big celeb. The Arlington Fire District announced that they were awarded a grant recently from the Leary Firefighter Foundation. The grant of $13,500 is for FAST equipment, which will not only be used in Arlington but when they "respond mutual aid to our neighbors as their FAST Team."
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
LIVE ZOOM: Orange County Emergency Services
Orange County Deputy Commissioner for Emergency Services Alan Mack joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss the dangerous road conditions in Orange County.
Why Middletown New York is More than Just Shopping
For the last Hometown of the week for 2022 the Wolf and your local Hometown Stewart's Shop is putting the spotlight on Middletown, New York. Situated in Orange County with a population of just over 30,000 people after the last census according to Wikipedia Middletown this town has lots to offer. Located near State Route 84 and State Route 17 which is about to officially become State Route 86 with Route 211 running through it, Middletown literally is the crossroads of Orange County.
Power outages linger for a few as region cleans up after winter storm
A winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area Thursday afternoon into Friday, with the Catskills and other northern parts of the region most affected. By Saturday morning, the storm was gone and the region was cleaning up, with only about 220 power outages remaining, most of them customers of New York State Electric and Gas in Ulster County. ...
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call
A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
‘Jewel of the Hudson Valley’ Getting $25 Million Upgrade
Groundbreaking has begun on a major construction project that will enhance one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful places. This week Governor Hochul announced a $25 million improvement plan that will construct a new visitor center and bring improvements and upgrades to the "jewel of the Hudson Valley." Over the...
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Eggbert After Dark ‘Unleashes’ On Newburgh Brewing For One Night Only
If you thought the beloved Hudson Valley tradition of visiting Eggbert the Christmas egg was just for kids, well, you're mistaken. In just a few weeks, Eggbert will be on the move from his throne at Devitt's Nursery and Supply for a one-night-only appearance at Newburgh Brewing Company, and things might get a little crazy.
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
First responders prepared for storm’s impact in Orange County
First responder Brendan Casey says rescuers and crews are ready for heavy snowfall in the Greenville Mountain area of the county - including Port Jervis, Greenville, Deerpark and Mount Hope.
NEWS10 ABC
Over a foot of snow in Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Highly Anticipated Adams Orange County, NY Location One Step Closer To Opening
One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location. Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public. Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell. "In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams...
