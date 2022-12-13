ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST

California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise. SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has avoided prison time after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo. The San Jose Mercury News on Friday reported that the 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose school, and stole thousands of dollars of items in the days before and after the attack on Michelangelo, a decades-old African sulcata, in January 2021. The man's public defender said his client’s behavior against the tortoise was the result of excessive intoxication. The preschool did not return the newspaper’s request for comment Friday.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...

