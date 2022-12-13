Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ripleynews.com
Raiders continue to swim
December has been a busy month for South Ripley swimming but the program continues to see positive results with the Christmas holiday on the horizon. That includes a pair of meets last week which included a record-breaking swim in the latter performance. The fun started last Thursday when South Ripley’s boys scored a 102-85 dual meet win at Switzerland County while the girls fell to the Lady Pacers by a 91-41 score.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
WISH-TV
Batesville Casket Co. to be sold
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
1017thepoint.com
TEEN ARRESTED FOR CROSSING CAUSEWAY AT 109 MPH
(Franklin County, IN)--A Connersville teen is now facing charges after allegedly crossing the Fairfield Causeway over Brookville Lake at 109 miles per hour in a car that appears to be essentially falling apart. Residents in the area had complained about the car before. Deputies monitored the area and stopped 18-year-old Elisha Steele of Connersville this week after being clocked at 109. The car is missing an entire front quarter panel.
Batesville Casket Company sold to private investment firm
The company, which is a leading provider of products and services surrounding death care, is being purchased by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm in a deal valued at $761.5 million.
Local News Digital
S.R. 3 near Decatur County now open
GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that southbound State Road 3, near the community of Craig, Indiana, is now officially open at the railroad crossing just west of Greensburg. Northbound S.R. 3 is closing for about a week as the southbound lanes reopen. S.R. 3, heading...
WLWT 5
Video: Multiple crews battle massive fire at southeast Indiana farming co-op
DILLSBORO, Ind. — Multiple departments battled a massive fire in Dillsboro, Indiana, Thursday evening. According to officials, the fire started around 4:35 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Laughery Valley AG, a farming co-op. Area residents said the plant usually closes around 4:30 every day. More than 10 fire departments...
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
Fox 19
‘One of the worst fires:’ 14 crews help put out Indiana blaze
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a southeastern Indiana grain processing plant Thursday where more than a dozen crews had to work through the night to put it out. Dillsboro Fire Chief Lt. Kevin Turner says 14 fire departments were dispatched to Laughery Valley Co-Op around 4:35...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested in Greensburg following early Sunday burglary, chase
— An Indianapolis man was arrested in Greensburg over the weekend on burglary and other charges following a pursuit. Greensburg Police officers responded to a burglary on the 400 block of South Broadway Street around 2:40 am Sunday. An officer spotted the vehicle that was described as the one used...
eaglecountryonline.com
Wanted Man Who Stole Union Co. Sheriff's Vehicle Apprehended in Texas
Steven Lakes was arrested this week on several felony warrants out of Indiana. Steven T. Lakes. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – A Connersville man who has been on the run for over a month has been apprehended. Steven T. Lakes, 46, was arrested this week in Texas on...
korncountry.com
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023
Photo byBy Alexcaban at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
bcdemocrat.com
Police respond to bomb threat in downtown Nashville; Investigation still ongoing with multiple agencies
Brown County law enforcement spent Friday evening in downtown Nashville this weekend after reports of a bomb threat and potential gunman were made in the area. Brown County Sheriff Scott Southerland said the call began as a bomb threat and that Nashville Metropolitan Police Department began securing the area of Van Buren Street to Franklin Street and Old School Way to Franklin Street.
Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
1017thepoint.com
FIRE DISPLACES RESIDENTS OF MULTI-UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING
(Richmond, IN)--Several residents of an apartment building in the 100 block of South 11th in Richmond spent the night somewhere else after fire broke out Wednesday night. "It was a multi-unit building. We believe there were six units in the building. Only one was affected by fire. All occupants of the building were displaced - at least for the evening," said Interim Battalion Chief Chris Chappel. It broke out at around 6 o’clock Wednesday night. Evacuation was underway when firefighters arrived and saw heavy fire showing. South A Street was shut down for a short time. No injuries were reported, and there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire of the dollar amount of damage.
bcdemocrat.com
Gnaw Bone rezone request vacated by commissioners; Petitioner, hopes to develop subdivision in future
The petitioner for a development in Gnaw Bone has requested to vacate a rezoning approval made by Brown County Commissioners in October. In October a 44.5-acre piece of land in Gnaw Bone was authorized for a rezone from Residential 1 (R1) to General Business (GB) by the Brown County Area Plan Commission, who made a positive recommendation for approval to the commissioners.
Comments / 0