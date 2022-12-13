Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kalamazoo schools superintendent paid $225,000 as part of severance package
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri received $225,000 in a severance package as part of her agreement to resign. Raichoudhuri resigned from the district on Monday, Dec. 12 during a special Kalamazoo Public Schools board meeting. She had served in the position since June 2020. The...
Departed Kalamazoo schools superintendent’s last evaluation had her rated highly effective
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri on Monday stunned the community, and people are asking what prompted it but there continues to be more questions than answers. There were no apparent performance issues in Raichoudhuri’s most recent evaluation by the Kalamazoo Board of...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent resigns
The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.
Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy
PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
Jenison schools investigating students making racist taunts during basketball game
JENISON, MI – Jenison Public Schools plans to hold accountable the students who allegedly made racist monkey noises during a basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools. In an email to parents, Jenison Superintendent Brandon Graham said students displayed “racist behavior” during the boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games on Friday Dec. 16.
Community mourns loss of beloved City High Middle School coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City High Middle School as well as the entire Grand Rapids Public School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Bathian Mason passed on December 7, 2022, from a medical episode, according to the schools principle. Organizers of a Go Fund Me for Mason's family say he battled epilepsy his whole life.
Congressman Fred Upton receives honorary doctorate degree from Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to award retiring U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, an honorary degree. The board voted unanimously at its meeting to award the retiring congressman a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (L.L.D.) for his support of the university and contributions to education policy in Michigan.
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts
The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Kalamazoo community prepares to light up Bronson Park during Hanukkah
KALAMAZOO, MI — A celebration of bringing light into darkness, Hanukkah begins on Sunday, Dec. 18. As has been the case for the last decade-plus, Kalamazoo’s three congregations will come together to light a hanukkiah in Bronson Park each night of the eight-day celebration, from Dec. 18-25. “Kalamazoo...
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
WWMTCw
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Fox17
Kalamazoo County deputies to sport new uniforms in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies will enter the new year with a new look!. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its personnel will adopt modern uniforms, switching from the tan-and-brown attire to an all-black look. The shoulder patch is getting a makeover too. The yellow badge-shaped...
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 2