Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Congressman Fred Upton receives honorary doctorate degree from Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to award retiring U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, an honorary degree. The board voted unanimously at its meeting to award the retiring congressman a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (L.L.D.) for his support of the university and contributions to education policy in Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Advance

State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts

The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car

A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County deputies to sport new uniforms in 2023

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies will enter the new year with a new look!. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its personnel will adopt modern uniforms, switching from the tan-and-brown attire to an all-black look. The shoulder patch is getting a makeover too. The yellow badge-shaped...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
