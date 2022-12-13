The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO