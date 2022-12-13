ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Work, errands remain essential for some during storm

While some people got a snow day, others had to get to work and run errands. That includes people in Altamont and Voorheesville, which were snowier than some other areas may have been. Over in Altamont, snowplows were hard at work cleaning up the wintry mix that fell on the...
ALTAMONT, NY
WNYT

Trio convicted in Pittsfield homicide case

Three people were convicted Thursday in the Asiyanna Jones homicide case. The convictions confirm that Carey Pilot and Gary Linen exchanged gunfire on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield back in October 2017. One of those bullets hit Jones, 22, killing her while sitting in a car. Linen was found guilty of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline

The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
TROY, NY
WNYT

To open or close, businesses prepare for snow

All Schoharie County Offices will be closed Friday due to the storm. However, restaurants like The Farmers Beef and Brew are tracking the storm day of before making a decision. The owner, Jennie Flagler says safety is a big concern. The restaurant normally opens at 11 am, but Flagler said...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Deliberations underway in Pittsfield murder trial

The fate of the three defendants on trial for the 2017 Pittsfield death of Asiyanna Jones, is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday. Two of the defendants, Carey Pilot and Gary Linen, face murder charges, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region

The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lake George mourning two prominent leaders

The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Malta brewing company creates special beer to help area fire departments

Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta recently brewed a special beer called “Amber Embers” to benefit two local, volunteer fire departments. The owners of the brewery – Brian Fox and Nathan Rogers – along with Malta Ridge Volunteer Firefighter Jeff Stack, stopped by NewsChannel 13 to talk about the brewery and how you can help.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Olana Historic Site to get $25 million upgrade

An historic jewel of Columbia County will be getting major upgrades totaling $25 million. Olana Historic Site was the 19th century home and studio of famed Hudson River School artist Frederic Church. Renderings show a new entry for visitors, outdoor terraces and paths through the 250-acre property in Hudson. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home

An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lavish Saratoga Springs mansion on market for nearly $18 million

If you’re shopping for some high-end real estate, the Palazzo Riggi is back on the market. The Saratoga Springs mansion is once again listed at $17.9 million. This comes just weeks after scrap metal mogul Adam Weitsman reportedly went into contract to buy the pricey property. There is no word on why that deal died.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Former Siena Head Coach Louis Orr dies at 64

Former Siena Head Coach Louis Orr has died. Orr, 64, a former Syracuse great and NBA player spent one season at Siena, leading the Saints to a 20 win season in 2000-01 and finished tied for first in the MAAC Conference. Orr spent five seasons as the head coach at...
LOUDONVILLE, NY

