Work, errands remain essential for some during storm
While some people got a snow day, others had to get to work and run errands. That includes people in Altamont and Voorheesville, which were snowier than some other areas may have been. Over in Altamont, snowplows were hard at work cleaning up the wintry mix that fell on the...
Clifton Park girl, 10, leaving hospital after lifesaving kidney transplant
The 10-year-old Clifton Park girl who just received a life-saving kidney transplant is now leaving the hospital. Maya Charles Rivera’s family posted the exciting news on social media. NewsChannel 13 has been bringing you her story since September, as the family held out for a life-saving donor. We told...
Trio convicted in Pittsfield homicide case
Three people were convicted Thursday in the Asiyanna Jones homicide case. The convictions confirm that Carey Pilot and Gary Linen exchanged gunfire on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield back in October 2017. One of those bullets hit Jones, 22, killing her while sitting in a car. Linen was found guilty of...
Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline
The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
Police: Search for missing Schenectady teen ongoing three weeks later
Schenectady police held a rare media briefing Thursday on the search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. They say the search is continuing – with a number of agencies helping. The search has been focused on a four-mile stretch of the Mohawk River — from the Schenectady Stockade down...
Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding
Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
To open or close, businesses prepare for snow
All Schoharie County Offices will be closed Friday due to the storm. However, restaurants like The Farmers Beef and Brew are tracking the storm day of before making a decision. The owner, Jennie Flagler says safety is a big concern. The restaurant normally opens at 11 am, but Flagler said...
Deliberations underway in Pittsfield murder trial
The fate of the three defendants on trial for the 2017 Pittsfield death of Asiyanna Jones, is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday. Two of the defendants, Carey Pilot and Gary Linen, face murder charges, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region
The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
Lake George mourning two prominent leaders
The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
Malta brewing company creates special beer to help area fire departments
Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta recently brewed a special beer called “Amber Embers” to benefit two local, volunteer fire departments. The owners of the brewery – Brian Fox and Nathan Rogers – along with Malta Ridge Volunteer Firefighter Jeff Stack, stopped by NewsChannel 13 to talk about the brewery and how you can help.
Olana Historic Site to get $25 million upgrade
An historic jewel of Columbia County will be getting major upgrades totaling $25 million. Olana Historic Site was the 19th century home and studio of famed Hudson River School artist Frederic Church. Renderings show a new entry for visitors, outdoor terraces and paths through the 250-acre property in Hudson. The...
Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home
An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
Gloversville Code Blue shelter makes changes to better serve homeless
For the second winter season in a row, the city of Gloversville has had a Cold Blue shelter where homeless individuals can go. However, this winter, the shelter has made many changes to better accommodate the homeless population. NewsChannel 13 visited the shelter back in March. At the time, the...
Lavish Saratoga Springs mansion on market for nearly $18 million
If you’re shopping for some high-end real estate, the Palazzo Riggi is back on the market. The Saratoga Springs mansion is once again listed at $17.9 million. This comes just weeks after scrap metal mogul Adam Weitsman reportedly went into contract to buy the pricey property. There is no word on why that deal died.
Former Siena Head Coach Louis Orr dies at 64
Former Siena Head Coach Louis Orr has died. Orr, 64, a former Syracuse great and NBA player spent one season at Siena, leading the Saints to a 20 win season in 2000-01 and finished tied for first in the MAAC Conference. Orr spent five seasons as the head coach at...
