Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

Murray sustained what appeared to be a knee injury while scrambling and went down without contact.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.

Kyler Murray is carted off Monday night. Michael Chow-USA TODAY NETWORK

Murray laid on the field for several minutes as the Cardinals medical staff tended to him, and he was placed on a cart and driven off the field while draping a towel over his head.

In a sideline interview during the ESPN broadcast between the first and second quarter, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the injury.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Kingsbury said. “He’ll be out the rest of the game. That’s all I know right now. You hate to see that. Guys gotta rally around Colt and hopefully we’ll get it done.”

Murray was replaced by backup and former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, a 13-year veteran with five different teams. But the Cardinals losing their offensive spark plug clearly had an effect on the Arizona offense.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” Kingsbury said. “It’s hard to get back up. You see one of your teammates, one of the guys you sweat with every day. But we’ll keep fighting.”