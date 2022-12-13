ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjV84_0jgPJgwk00

Murray sustained what appeared to be a knee injury while scrambling and went down without contact.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.

Kyler Murray is carted off Monday night.

Michael Chow-USA TODAY NETWORK

Murray laid on the field for several minutes as the Cardinals medical staff tended to him, and he was placed on a cart and driven off the field while draping a towel over his head.

In a sideline interview during the ESPN broadcast between the first and second quarter, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the injury.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Kingsbury said. “He’ll be out the rest of the game. That’s all I know right now. You hate to see that. Guys gotta rally around Colt and hopefully we’ll get it done.”

Murray was replaced by backup and former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, a 13-year veteran with five different teams. But the Cardinals losing their offensive spark plug clearly had an effect on the Arizona offense.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” Kingsbury said. “It’s hard to get back up. You see one of your teammates, one of the guys you sweat with every day. But we’ll keep fighting.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Report: NFL Rules On Cowboys' Plans For AT&T Stadium

When Jerry Jones opened the Cowboys' billion dollar playpen in Arlington, Texas back in 2009, it was among the most impressive in all of sports. To a certain degree it still is. But on Wednesday, the NFL reportedly ruled on upgrades for AT&T Stadium. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
ARLINGTON, TX
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy