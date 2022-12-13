Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL under clear skies. Lows will fall into the upper 30s inland with low to mid 40s at the coast. On Saturday the clouds will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front could trigger a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. In the wake of the front colder air returns on Sunday. Temps will start near 32 inland with lows near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny Sunday and highs will reach the upper 50s.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the storms on Wednesday we are seeing colder air return to NWFL. For tonight skies will be clear with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. Winds will be NW at 5 mph. On Friday skies will be sunny and it will be cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. As we head into the weekend we will see an increase in clouds Saturday with some showers Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs Saturday will be near 60. By Sunday the clouds will exit and cool and sunny weather will remain. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s.
WJHG-TV
Severe Weather Threat Tonight
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring a risk of severe weather to NWFL tonight as it passes through our area. Already this afternoon we have had numerous warnings and waterspouts. So far we have not had any damage reports as of yet. The main line will likely move into the western panhandle by 10p and pass through our area by 4-5am Thursday morning. Damaging wind, tornadoes, and 1-2″ of rain are all possible. The storms will move east of our area on Thursday as skies clear and colder air returns to NWFL.
WJHG-TV
Cold weather adds festive feel before Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first half of December felt like spring, but another round of winter is coming this weekend. In DeFuniak Springs, the cool-down provides a festive feel to match the seasonal sights around town. Organizers said their Christmas Reflections light display grows bigger and better each year. While many bundle up to enjoy the 10 million individual Christmas lights, locals say the weather this weekend makes things feel a whole lot more like Christmas.
WJHG-TV
Tillman moving from Rutherford to Vernon
Colder weather has returned to NWFL. Rain will be possible Saturday afternoon/evening, but other chilly weather continues into next week.
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, December 15th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Wrestling / 1A-1 District Duals.
WJHG-TV
Christmas at ZooWorld
Best-selling author, Jenny Hale spoke with the NewsChannel 7 Today team to talk about her famous holiday novels. A Panama City Beach man pleaded not guilty to killing his father. A pretrial date has been set for February of 2023. Great Holiday Reads with Best-Selling Author Jenny Hale. Updated: 6...
WJHG-TV
Come see Buddy the Elf-igator and more at ZooWorld
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost Christmas time and ZooWorld is inviting you out for a Cajun Christmas. Beginning tomorrow, visitors can come by for photos with the Grinch. Then starting Sunday, Santa along with his special guest, Buddy the Elf-igator, will be available for photos. There will...
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WJHG-TV
Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider. Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious...
WJHG-TV
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WJHG-TV
Rutherford coach Loren Tillman changing schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Coach Loren Tillman is moving from Rutherford to Vernon. Loren told NewsChannel 7 Thursday he saw the Vernon job advertised some time after Thanksgiving and decided to throw his name in for that job. He says he lives in the Vernon area, 15 minutes away from that school, as opposed to the 45 minute drive to Rutherford.
WJHG-TV
Wild Heron neighborhood hosts event for charity
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community is proving they are better together. “We can have fun and at the same time do good,” said Wild Heron resident Eddie Levick. The Wild Heron neighborhood in Panama City Beach has come together in the name of charity. The community...
WJHG-TV
Skip Bondur’s Stuff the Bus Faces and Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur, better known as ole saint skip is saving Christmas for kids. “Stuff the bus was just an idea I had to fill my school bus up with stuff,” said Bondur. Bondur started “Stuff the Bus” 11 years ago, a dream of owning...
WJHG-TV
PCPD teams up with the Council on Aging to gift seniors Christmas presents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department teamed up with the Bay County Council on Aging to provide 35 seniors with all of their Christmas wishes. “Through our donations and officers within the Panama City Police Department, we were able to fulfill every request all 35 seniors had on their list along with adding to it stuff they didn’t request that they might enjoy,” Captain Chris Taylor with the Panama City Police Department said.
WJHG-TV
New commissioner appointed in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The empty chair on the Bay County Commission is now filled as Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Clair Pease to the board Thursday. Pease will be taking the place of Griff Griffitts, who was recently elected to be a state representative. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Pease Friday to hear what some of her priorities are now taking over District 5.
WJHG-TV
Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is surrounding Harrison Avenue for the Streetscape project Phase I. “We are updating all of the waterlines all of the sewer lines and all of the stormwater so that this project in the downtown corridor is set for another 50 or 60 years or plus years as far as the underground infrastructure utilities are concerned,” Jonathan Hayes, Panama City Public Works Director, said.
WJHG-TV
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about give a glimpse into the lost history of Bay County. Redd invites everyone to visit Bay County Historical Museum for tours and events. Let Redd walk you...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter. They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.
WJHG-TV
Governor DeSantis appoints position in Bay County Commissioners
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis announced on Thursday a new person would be taking a position in the Bay County Board of County Commissioners. Clair Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the CEO of Emerald View Resorts. She was previously on the Planning Board of PCB and is currently an honorary board member of the Emerald Coast Division of the Children’s Home Society.
