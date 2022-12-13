ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Abuse Suspect Arraigned

A man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a Jefferson County Public School bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for 41 year-old Sherman Price, of Louisville, on charges of assault, child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked up...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Suspicious Device Found Downtown Bardstown

Local and federal agencies are investigating after a ‘suspicious device’ was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device in the 300 block of North 1st Street around 8:30 a.m.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, 49 year-old Patrick Ragland was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Driver Dies In Larue County Collision

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive in Larue County just before 5 p.m. Monday. Through the course of the reconstruction investigation it was revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, operated by 41 year-old Charles Perkins of Buffalo, had been traveling north on Greensburg Road and passing multiple cars in a non-passing zone. A 2022 Hyundai Tucson, being operated by 31 year-old Brittany Shelton of Magnolia, was traveling southbound on Greensburg Road leading up to the head-on collision.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Fake Wallets And Belts Confiscated

More than $250,000 in “fabulous fakes” were confiscated in Louisville earlier this week. In a news release Friday, the Louisville Customs and Border Patrol said officers seized hundreds of counterfeit luxury wallets and belts at UPS Worldport on December 13. Customs and Border Patrol officers inspected two boxes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Deborah Lynn Prechtel

Deborah Lynn Prechtel, age 66 of Brandenburg, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 21, 1955 to the late Otis Lee and Ruth Ann Franklin Stout. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rick Stout. She is survived by…. Her husband:...
BRANDENBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy