Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive in Larue County just before 5 p.m. Monday. Through the course of the reconstruction investigation it was revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, operated by 41 year-old Charles Perkins of Buffalo, had been traveling north on Greensburg Road and passing multiple cars in a non-passing zone. A 2022 Hyundai Tucson, being operated by 31 year-old Brittany Shelton of Magnolia, was traveling southbound on Greensburg Road leading up to the head-on collision.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO