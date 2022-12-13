To say that she us a "Devout Catholic" is grossly in error. A "Devout Catholic" knows that the circus act that she is deluding herself with is impossible.
She cannot just make herself a priest, women can be nuns and men cannot while men can be priests and women cannot. Even in the Bible it says that a priest must be a man
The New Testament makes very clear that women cannot be priests (e.g., I Timothy 2). No one is forcing this woman to believe the Bible. No one is forcing her to be a Catholic. No one is forcing her to be a pastor. But the Bible says what it says and the Catholic Church believes what it believes, and this woman, who has the right to believe whatever she chooses to believe, does NOT have the right to tell the Catholic Church "I think you're wrong, so you have to change your rules to accommodate my beliefs." That's not how it works.
Comments / 89