ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

How ‘Operation Christmas Presence’ is cracking down on crime

By Esteban Reynoso
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNpl1_0jgPIZpA00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KGPE/KSEE ): In late November, the California Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies started “Operation Christmas Presence”. The aim was to increase their patrol near malls and shopping centers – and to decrease the number of thefts and break-ins.

Since the operation started on November 28, 63 people have been arrested and over 370 stolen items recovered throughout the Central Valley.

RELATED: How law enforcement is keeping Fresno’s shoppers safe this holiday season

The CHP’s Central Division covers nine counties from Kern County to Stanislaus County.

Since November 28th, they’ve seen a huge increase in thefts and arrests, including just 20 since Saturday.

“Focus on organized retail teams that are going down the [highway] 99 corridor that are doing theft in multiple jurisdictions. That will be our focus,” said Capt. David Ukle with CHP’s Central Division.

On November 22, Ukle laid out the division’s promise during “Operation Christmas Presence” to crackdown on retail theft. Since that announcement, the CHP has tweeted out two instances where they were successful in stopping retail theft and returning merchandise to stores.

On December 1st, a man reportedly stole $500,000 worth of goods from Best Buy. On Saturday, two people were arrested for going to several different stores along Highway 99, and leaving with unpaid clothing.

RELATED: CHP: $500K in stolen Best Buy merchandise recovered in Fresno County

These are just three of the more than 63 arrests CHP has made during “Operation Christmas Presence” in just the CHP’s Central Division.

“We’ve recovered over 370 stolen assets, with a value of over $795,000,” said Sgt. Robert Montano. Montano says there tends to be an uptick in theft around the holiday season.

“Retailers, they are just expecting more shoppers. Everybody is shorthanded, everybody is trying to work as hard as they can out there to prevent these things from happening, but yes we’re definitely seeing an increase this time of year.”

CHP works with local agencies and witnesses to gather as much information as possible so they can make a stop on the highway if the thieves go onto it. Montano adds that most of the arrests they make are outside of the cities those people live in.

“Oftentimes we make arrests, and we find people aren’t from the Fresno area or the Merced area. That’s when we’re determining this isn’t just a local issue, but people are going all across the Central Valley to commit these crimes,” he said.

These efforts to stop retail theft don’t stop after the holidays. They work with police and even state government partners to follow as many leads as they can and recover as much merchandise as they can.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop

December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday. Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle […]
SANGER, CA
GV Wire

Extra Fresno Officers on the Prowl for DUI Through New Year’s Day

One person dies in the United States every 45 minutes at the hands of a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Fresno police want to cut into that deadly statistic, and they’re adding patrol officers starting Wednesday to arrest impaired drivers. The extra enforcement is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Car Crash on Highway 152 in Madera County

Auto Accident on Highway 152 in Madera County Kills One. A man in his 50s was killed following a collision on Highway 152 at County Road 16 in Madera County. The accident happened just before 7:00 am on December 13, 2022. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a motorist driving a Mustang along County Road 16 reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of a Honda.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno

December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
FRESNO, CA
foxla.com

Brother arrested in death of pregnant woman murdered, set on fire in California

FRESNO, Calif. - A California man has been arrested in the death of his pregnant sister who police said was murdered and set on fire. Fresno Police said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, was arrested in the death of his sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan. According to police, Logan had been stabbed to death and was then intentionally set on fire.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI leads to major collision in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old driver allegedly under the influence caused a major injury collision in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at approximately 12:40 a.m., the Fresno CHP dispatcher center received a call of a major injury collision. Upon arrival, the initial investigation revealed that […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy