Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Vienna Mathews 46

Ashville Teays Valley 63, Cols. Northland 24

Athens 58, Pomeroy Meigs 52

Atwater Waterloo 43, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37

Avon Lake 46, Bellevue 27

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Bethel-Tate 39

Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38

Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 21

Bristol 67, Ashtabula St. John 41

Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Warren JFK 52

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Alliance 41

Canfield S. Range 39, Jefferson Area 29

Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31

Cin. Clark Montessori 62, Cin. SCPA 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Cin. Gamble Montessori 24

Cin. McNicholas 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42

Cin. West Clermont 47, Cin. Walnut Hills 31

Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8

Cin. Winton Woods 46, Cin. Turpin 21

Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Woodward 34

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22

Clayton Northmont 46, Richmond, Ind. 42

Cle. VASJ 64, Fuchs Mizrachi 15

Coldwater 50, Ottoville 34

Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35

Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 31

Cuyahoga Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 47

Day. Meadowdale 62, Day. Stivers 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24

Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18

Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57

Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Campbell Memorial 13

Germantown Valley View 49, Arcanum 43

Girard 50, Cortland Lakeview 41

Glouster Trimble 43, Belpre 35

Greenup Co., Ky. 41, Minford 40

Hanoverton United 50, Wellsville 11

Harrison 62, Cin. Wyoming 33

Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41

John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48

Kings Mills Kings 46, Loveland 45, 2OT

Kinsman Badger 47, Cortland Maplewood 28

LaGrange Keystone 61, Medina Buckeye 39

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, New Hope Christian 35

Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40

Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27

Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34

Lima Bath 46, Delphos Jefferson 37

Lima Shawnee 55, Delphos St. John’s 28

Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21

Lisbon David Anderson 38, Leetonia 31

Lowellville 68, Heartland Christian 25

Marion Pleasant 44, Bishop Ready 40

Massillon 61, Cols. Northland 3

McArthur Vinton County 60, Albany Alexander 37

Medina Highland 46, Westlake 36

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34

Milford 52, Cin. Anderson 42

Milton-Union 55, Hou 27

Mineral Ridge 49, McDonald 39

Mogadore 61, Akr. Springfield 35

Mt. Gilead 56, Mansfield Christian 36

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44

New Concord John Glenn 36, Dover 24

New Middletown Spring. 65, Sebring McKinley 12

Newton Falls 43, Leavittsburg LaBrae 32

Norton 65, Mogadore Field 42

Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29

Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42

Peninsula Woodridge 59, Ravenna 15

Poland Seminary 61, Niles McKinley 15

Portsmouth Clay 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 16

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13

Portsmouth W. 61, Lucasville Valley 23

Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16

Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42

Reedsville Eastern 45, Stewart Federal Hocking 41

Rootstown 47, Tallmadge 45

S. Point 35, Ironton 20

Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34

Sherwood Fairview 76, Pioneer N. Central 10

Solon 65, Austintown Fitch 29

Southington Chalker 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 39

Struthers 52, Hubbard 39

Stryker 53, Hicksville 25

Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48

Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. St. Ursula 48

Tol. Maumee Valley 40, Continental 38

Tol. Whitmer 49, Oregon Clay 24

Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49

Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Waverly 64, Beaver Eastern 24

Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 9

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Minerva 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Aiken vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

Hilliard Davidson vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

