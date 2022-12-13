ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Welcome to Rockville announces 2023 lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is getting ready to rock ‘n’ roll in the new year. Welcome to Rockville announced its 2023 lineup for May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say | ‘I couldn’t...
Over 200 vendors join for Milk Mart Holiday Market in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Artists, crafters and other businesses are heading to the Milk District in Orlando for the Milk Mart Holiday Market. The annual event is taking place on Sunday on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse. [SIGN UP!...
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
Law enforcement activity prompts lockdown at Winter Park High School

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Law enforcement activity near Winter Park High School on Friday prompted a lockdown at the campus. Orange County Public School officials said the school was placed on lockdown due to authorities “pursuing an individual in close proximity.” The district said in an update at 2:10 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Maya Foley

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week. Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
