Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
click orlando
Party on the Space Coast: ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ event offers free family fun
PALM BAY, Fla. – One week before Christmas, the largest holiday party on the Space Coast is bringing joy and cheer to Brevard County. The Family Christmas Extravaganza is happening Saturday at Fred Poppe Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. [SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings...
click orlando
Welcome to Rockville announces 2023 lineup
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is getting ready to rock ‘n’ roll in the new year. Welcome to Rockville announced its 2023 lineup for May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say | ‘I couldn’t...
click orlando
Light Up the Gardens offers holiday gnome hunt, outdoor movie and more in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – As Christmas approaches, a Brevard County event is offering a magical experience for the family at Rockledge Gardens this weekend. Light Up the Gardens is happening Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And with the chilly weather, there could not be a more perfect time to spend outdoors.
click orlando
‘This is crazy:’ 13 strangers take road trip after flight is canceled in Orlando
What was supposed to be a quick flight from Orlando to Knoxville, Tennessee turned into an hours-long road trip for 13 strangers. Alanah Story said Frontier Airlines delayed her flight earlier this month. “People were literally lining up about to get on the plane... we find out our flight is...
click orlando
‘Something special:’ Orange County students facing hardships shop for free with A Gift For Teaching
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Gift For Teaching gave three Orange County students the opportunity to shop for free during its yearly “Grant a Wish” event on Friday. A total of 13 carts filled with more than $10,000 worth of supplies and gifts. Jhon, a third-grader from...
click orlando
Over 200 vendors join for Milk Mart Holiday Market in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Artists, crafters and other businesses are heading to the Milk District in Orlando for the Milk Mart Holiday Market. The annual event is taking place on Sunday on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse. [SIGN UP!...
click orlando
Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been unseasonably warm in Central Florida, but that is about to change. It has already changed a little behind Thursday’s front, but this next round of cold could be the coldest in years!. A strong cold front is poised to move across the...
click orlando
West Coast waffle chain The Dolly Llama opening in Central Florida
WINTER GARDEN, Fla – A waffle chain that got its start in Los Angeles is expanding into Florida and its second location in the Sunshine State is getting ready to open in Winter Garden. The Dolly Llama is getting ready to open its doors in Winter Garden Village Shopping...
click orlando
Man angry with Orlando resort uses AR-15 to go on shooting spree; 2 wounded
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old Georgia man who was in the Orlando area to enroll in college opened fire with an AR-15 at two Orlando-area resorts, where he struck two women, an apartment complex and at cars and a Mears bus, according to deputies. Jailen Rasheed Houston, of Dallas,...
click orlando
‘How vicious could a duck really be?’ Winter Park approves Muscovy duck removal program
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park approved a Muscovy duck removal program at its commission meeting on Wednesday. Former Winter Park resident Henry Ho said the ducks were a nuisance when he lived there, adding that he had a few encounters with the ducks. [TRENDING: Video...
click orlando
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
click orlando
News 6 executive Phil Deems opened an Apopka brewery during the pandemic. Here’s how he did it
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the era of business startups, it’s hard to know where to begin. How much should you have saved in the bank? What’s a good credit score? Can you build wealth without real estate?. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. This...
click orlando
Law enforcement activity prompts lockdown at Winter Park High School
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Law enforcement activity near Winter Park High School on Friday prompted a lockdown at the campus. Orange County Public School officials said the school was placed on lockdown due to authorities “pursuing an individual in close proximity.” The district said in an update at 2:10 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.
click orlando
New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues. Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.
click orlando
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Maya Foley
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week. Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
click orlando
2 teens hit by vehicle near high school in Altamonte Springs, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two 14-year-old girls were hit by a vehicle early Friday near Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. The department said the crash happened on Sand Lake Road, just west of State Road 434, around 7 a.m. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
15-year-old shot near Cocoa while riding in vehicle in possible targeted attack, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle near Cocoa Friday in what deputies believe was a targeted attack on some of the car’s occupants, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call around...
click orlando
8 dogs, ferret rescued from Orange County hotel room after days without care
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services removed eight dogs and a ferret from a hotel room after the animals were left alone in the room for days without care, according to court records released Monday. The affidavit shows that on Nov. 30, OCAS crews arrived at the...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
