lakelandcurrents.com

Chick-fil-A Officially Coming To Lakeland

What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Topgolf announces target to open Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is officially underway for Topgolf to open in Memphis. The company announced the project is officially underway and set to open in late 2023. “We are thrilled to be part of Memphis’ prominent business and entertainment landscape,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Baptist-DeSoto installs revolutionary robotic navigation platform

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently installed Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS robotic platform system, a robotic arm with full navigation capabilities to help enhance safety, accuracy and efficiency during spinal surgery. ExcelsiusGPS technology uses Global Positioning Systems technology to help improve visualization of patient anatomy in spine procedures, such as posterior screw...
WREG

Memphis post offices seal collection boxes just before holidays

Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Postal Service MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some United States Postal Service locations are sealing up the blue collection boxes this holiday season. Those looking to avoid the crowds and unpredictable weather tend to opt for the blue postal boxes. But they aren’t available at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Golden named DCS Teacher of the Year

Photo: Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden with two of her students. Golden has been named District Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy photo) The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has named Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Each...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Renovations at troubled mausoleum finally begin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took nearly two years for Merdis Pewitt to get relief over the state of the mausoleum where her husband was laid to rest at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park’s South Memphis location. Pewitt first called the Problem Solvers in early 2021. We stayed on top of her story the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
freightwaves.com

Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud

The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown street collapses during MLGW repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monroe Avenue near Main Street collapsed on Friday after Memphis Light, Gas & Water workers tried to repair a recent water main break. The street, filled with office buildings and restaurants, has had a series of water main issues. In October, several businesses were shut down for nearly two weeks because of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
MEMPHIS, TN

