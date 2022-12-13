Read full article on original website
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
lakelandcurrents.com
Chick-fil-A Officially Coming To Lakeland
What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.
How MLGW's new President & CEO plans to make things better for customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a new leader atop Memphis, Light, Gas & Water, and he's hitting the ground running. Doug McGowen took over this week as the utility's new President & CEO and spoke exclusively with ABC24 on his immediate and long-term goals. McGowen, who previously served as the...
actionnews5.com
Topgolf announces target to open Memphis location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is officially underway for Topgolf to open in Memphis. The company announced the project is officially underway and set to open in late 2023. “We are thrilled to be part of Memphis’ prominent business and entertainment landscape,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We...
Staffing shortage, high volume create long wait times at Shelby Drive DMV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two hours. That was the time customers had to wait in line at the East Shelby Drive DMV office for years. Customers visiting the East Shelby Drive DMV center Wednesday were relieved they didn’t have to wait in hourlong lines. “I didn’t have to wait....
desotocountynews.com
Baptist-DeSoto installs revolutionary robotic navigation platform
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently installed Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS robotic platform system, a robotic arm with full navigation capabilities to help enhance safety, accuracy and efficiency during spinal surgery. ExcelsiusGPS technology uses Global Positioning Systems technology to help improve visualization of patient anatomy in spine procedures, such as posterior screw...
Memphis post offices seal collection boxes just before holidays
Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Postal Service MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some United States Postal Service locations are sealing up the blue collection boxes this holiday season. Those looking to avoid the crowds and unpredictable weather tend to opt for the blue postal boxes. But they aren’t available at a […]
Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
desotocountynews.com
Golden named DCS Teacher of the Year
Photo: Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden with two of her students. Golden has been named District Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy photo) The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has named Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Each...
Well known candy shop opens new location in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sweet Noshings has their original location located on Overton Square in Midtown. They have been at that location for over four years. The current owners acquired the space from previous owners who actually started the business. The new shop is located at 541 Perkins Ext. It...
Renovations at troubled mausoleum finally begin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took nearly two years for Merdis Pewitt to get relief over the state of the mausoleum where her husband was laid to rest at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park’s South Memphis location. Pewitt first called the Problem Solvers in early 2021. We stayed on top of her story the […]
localmemphis.com
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
MSCS planning to build new high school and transfer two additional schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners are torn on the so-called ‘3G Deal’. But ultimately it passed. A brand new school is one step closer to coming to Cordova. While the city of Germantown may receive two schools they fought for. The county approved $77.5 million to...
freightwaves.com
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud
The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
Downtown street collapses during MLGW repair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monroe Avenue near Main Street collapsed on Friday after Memphis Light, Gas & Water workers tried to repair a recent water main break. The street, filled with office buildings and restaurants, has had a series of water main issues. In October, several businesses were shut down for nearly two weeks because of […]
‘It’s just awful’: U.S. Postal Service to replace blue mailbox as customers complain of theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers can’t drop off holiday letters at an East Memphis mailbox because the slot is obstructed by tape. “It’s just awful,” said Betty Boysaw, a disabled customer. “I’m crippled.. now I have to get out of the car.”. Anyone can drop...
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
