Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 68, Buffalo Gap 59

Amherst County 61, Louisa 45

Auburn 50, Glenvar 38

Battlefield 49, Unity Reed 31

Carlisle 73, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37

Charles City County High School 81, Appomattox Regional GS 61

Chatham 69, Magna Vista 68

Chilhowie 74, Castlewood 34

Colonial Heights 73, Maggie L. Walker GS 44

Covington 82, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 55

Fairfax Christian 55, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 53

Fauquier 50, Brentsville 32

Fluvanna 68, Buckingham County 34

Franklin 60, Central of Lunenburg 20

Freedom (South Riding) 63, Osbourn 53

Gainesville 75, John Champe 57

George Marshall 63, Mount Vernon 23

Gloucester 60, Warhill 57

Grace Christian 68, StoneBridge School 40

Guardian Christian 65, Grove Avenue Baptist 63

Hargrave Military 88, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 75

Heritage (Lynchburg) 59, Brookville 33

Heritage Christian 76, Evangel Christian 62

Hopewell 70, Armstrong 38

James River 72, Huguenot 50

Jefferson Forest 84, Liberty Christian 60

Johnson County, Tenn. 72, Holston 42

Lancaster 74, Northampton 57

Liberty-Bealeton 71, Warren County 42

Lloyd Bird 73, George Wythe-Richmond 37

Loudoun County 59, Broad Run 54

Loudoun Valley 64, Heritage (Leesburg) 41

Manchester 76, Cosby 31

Mecklenburg County 64, Nottoway 60

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 72, Jefferson Christian 49

Meridian High School 69, Trinity at Meadowview 19

Midlothian 82, Clover Hill 66

Monacan 82, Powhatan 53

Oak Hill Academy 77, Westwood, S.C. 55

Park View-Sterling 56, Luray 54

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Cloudland, Tenn. 48

Patriot 85, Osbourn Park 34

Paw Paw, W.Va. 56, Legacy Christian Academy 23

Pineville, Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 46

Poquoson 50, Arcadia 47

Ridgeview Christian 59, Appalachian Christian 37

Riverside 59, Rock Ridge 51

Rural Retreat 59, Grayson County 29

Rustburg 57, Liberty-Bedford 42

Skyline 78, John Handley 64

Spotswood 90, Waynesboro 28

Stone Bridge 69, Westlake, Md. 66

Sussex Central 32, Surry County 12

The New Community School 83, Yeshivah 35

Timberlake Christian 47, King’s Christian 9

Virginia Academy 60, Bethel 51

Walsingham Academy 75, Tabb 48

William Byrd 63, Christiansburg 48

William Monroe 48, Turner Ashby 43

___

Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aztec, N.M. 51, Bayfield 23 Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Resurrection Christian 42 Chaparral 55, Ponderosa 32
