Giants’ Daniel Jones must rise to occasion in crucial Commanders clash
LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones was drafted to win games like the one he plays in on Sunday night, with chase for the first playoff berth of his career beginning in earnest against the Commanders. He has never had the offensive line Eli Manning had in front of him during the glory days, or that Phil Simms had in front of him during the glory days that preceded the glory days, and Jones doesn’t have the receiving weapons Taylor Heinicke will be armed with inside FedEx Field. No one should be asking Jones to show up as Simms in Pasadena, or Manning...
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: Miami arrives in snowy Orchard Park with trunks of cold weather gear, per report
The Miami Dolphins are going to feel very much like the road team during their Saturday night matchup against the rival Buffalo Bills. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn't done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
No. 10 Arkansas takes advantage of Bradley turnovers
Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a collegiate high 18 points and No. 10 Arkansas cruised to a 76-57 victory over Bradley
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Weather, score, live updates
The first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins was almost 90 degrees. This one is in the 20s with snow. Buffalo can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over Miami at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium. ...
CBS Sports
Vikings vs. Colts score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis; Jonathan Taylor hurts ankle, out
Minnesota looks to clinch the NFC North while Indy hopes to keep its very slim playoff hopes alive. We're underway in Minnesota between the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (10-3). Saturday appeared to have all the makings of a Vikings blowout win, but it's the Colts on top early and in full control. This despite the 2021 rushing king, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, being ruled out with ankle injury after one reception for 13 yards.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through
Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report. While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walk-through and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
