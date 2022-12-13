LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones was drafted to win games like the one he plays in on Sunday night, with chase for the first playoff berth of his career beginning in earnest against the Commanders. He has never had the offensive line Eli Manning had in front of him during the glory days, or that Phil Simms had in front of him during the glory days that preceded the glory days, and Jones doesn’t have the receiving weapons Taylor Heinicke will be armed with inside FedEx Field. No one should be asking Jones to show up as Simms in Pasadena, or Manning...

27 MINUTES AGO