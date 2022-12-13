ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most

The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
WISCONSIN STATE
newyorkfamily.com

Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory

Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory. COVID-19. RSV. The flu. It’s a triple threat of viruses that are circulating across the country all at once. Many are wondering if the mask mandate in New York is back. While it is not back these viruses are the reason why NYC issued an advisory recommending people to mask up again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?

It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC New York

17,000 NYC Nurses Poised to Strike as Tridemic Rages

Nurses at New York City's private hospitals are quietly preparing to potentially go on strike soon, a move that could turn the current tridemic into a full-blown crisis. The New York State Nurses Association tells News 4 that ballot boxes have been deployed at hospitals across the city for members to vote on a strike authorization ahead of their contracts expiring Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

CDC recommends masks in 10 counties in NY amid tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The CDC is now recommending people in ten New York counties wear masks indoors while in public and on public transportation.  Ten counties are rated in the “high” tier for the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tool. The counties include all of New York City, Long Island, the northern suburbs and nearby […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

