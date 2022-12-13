Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most
The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
newyorkfamily.com
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory. COVID-19. RSV. The flu. It’s a triple threat of viruses that are circulating across the country all at once. Many are wondering if the mask mandate in New York is back. While it is not back these viruses are the reason why NYC issued an advisory recommending people to mask up again.
No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?
It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
NBC New York
17,000 NYC Nurses Poised to Strike as Tridemic Rages
Nurses at New York City's private hospitals are quietly preparing to potentially go on strike soon, a move that could turn the current tridemic into a full-blown crisis. The New York State Nurses Association tells News 4 that ballot boxes have been deployed at hospitals across the city for members to vote on a strike authorization ahead of their contracts expiring Dec. 31.
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
CDC recommends masks in 10 counties in NY amid tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The CDC is now recommending people in ten New York counties wear masks indoors while in public and on public transportation. Ten counties are rated in the “high” tier for the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tool. The counties include all of New York City, Long Island, the northern suburbs and nearby […]
Doctor warns 'tridemic' could get worse if masks mandated again
A New York City doctor is warning that bringing back mask mandates — especially for kids — could make the "tridemic" worse.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
NBC New York
Winter Siege Continues Friday for NY Area — and We've Got Another Storm Coming
A long-duration winter storm started its extended battering of the New York area Thursday with a mess of snow, ice and rain that is expected to last into Friday night — potentially burying parts of the Hudson Valley under up to 8 inches of the white stuff and inundating coastal areas with flooding downpours.
These Were The Capital Region’s 10 Most Read News Stories Of 2022
With 2023 days away, many are reflecting on the top stories of the year. 2022 continued the turbulent trend of the past few years. We saw the death of a beloved monarch, the Oscar's slap, the invasion of Ukraine, record breaking gas prices, Wordle, Tom Brady's retirement, unretirement, and divorce...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
Buying Dogs and Cats From New York Stores Will Soon Be Banned
Are you considering purchasing a dog or a cat and giving the furry friend as a gift for the holidays? That sounds like a great idea but pretty soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or even a rabbit from a New York retail store. Today Governor...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
No More TikTok? New Bill Would Ban App On NY State-Owned Phones
The TikTok debate has arrived in New York. With a new bipartisan bill proposed in US Congress would ban the video-streaming app from the country altogether, NY state politicians are trying to mirror preemptive bans that Utah and Alabama have already taken. The controversy over how our apps monitor and...
Mayor Adams To Critics Of Wealthy: No, You Leave
Mayor Adams is telling New Yorkers not to demonize the wealthy in the city.
