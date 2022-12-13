Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City School District audit reports declining enrollment, low capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — In the face of years-long shrinking school enrollment, the Salt Lake City School Board made no changes to address dwindling classroom sizes, costing the city district $3.6 million, a 78-page state audit released Tuesday found. Enrollment in the Salt Lake City School District has declined...
Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools
DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
Families suing Davis School District after students claimed to have been harassed
FARMINGTON, Utah — The families of three black students in the Davis School District are suing the district after the students claim to have been racially harassed at school. The alleged claim comes at the same time as the district is supposed to be fixing racial issues. That was...
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
Snell & Wilmer awarding three-year grant to Guadalupe school
SALT LAKE CITY — Snell & Wilmer is awarding Guadalupe School, a school for child immigrants and refugees, a three-year grant. “We are grateful to Snell & Wilmer for supporting Guadalupe School’s Early Learning Center,” said Richard Pater, executive director of Guadalupe School in a press release. “Their investment in our youngest students makes a huge difference by setting them up for academic success.”
Cottonwood canyons face major traffic congestion following start of ski season
SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic congestion in the Cottonwood canyons is a hot topic at the moment, especially with the strong start to the ski season. Thanks to the flexibility of multi-mountain passes, if it’s slow-moving on the road to Little Cottonwood Canyon, people can just choose to head to Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Goldilocks snowstorms and how they impact the slopes and snowpack
SALT LAKE CITY — Goldilocks snowstorms are not too big and not too small. They are just right for snowboarding and skiing, creating a fluffy and firm middle ground. Jim Steenberg, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, spoke with Dave and Dujanovic about the snow in the snowstorms and its impact on the snowpack.
With shortage on children’s medicine, hospitals look for other treatments
SALT LAKE CITY — Children’s medicine such as Children’s Tylenol and Tamiflu are hard to find these days because of the high demand for them. As a result, even the medical experts at Primary Children’s Hospital are having to find different ways in order to treat children.
Police say they are closing in on 6-year cold case that rocked West Valley
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley Police Department says it is closer to solving a 6-year-long cold case. On December 12, 2016, Javier Medina was murdered outside a home on West Bendixon Dr. in West Valley City. According to police, he was helping with a car repair when two...
Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite
SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
17-year-old dies in one-vehicle crash in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old male died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Corinne. According to a news release, police responded to a call of a vehicle upside down in the Bear River in the area of 4000 W. 3600 North around 3:15 p.m.
Eastbound 3500 South closed following fatal crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Traffic is being diverted away from eastbound 3500 South between 2200 and 2400 West following a fatal crash, near the I-215 on-ramp. West Valley City Police say one car crashed into another. This set off a chain reaction, involving five other cars in the crash.
Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
KSL Greenhouse: How to prepare your yard to look nice for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY – With winter officially starting in a couple of days, it’s time to prepare your yard to look nice. JayDee Gunnell, professor of horticulture at Utah State University, joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share some winter-friendly things you can plant in your yard to keep it from looking dull.
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
Arrests by SLCPD cancel 8-month old Amber Alert
SALT LAKE CITY — A court ruling in April 2022 resulted in Conchita Leona Peralta losing custody of her children. An Amber Alert was also sent in April after Peralta refused to surrender her children. The children were last seen in Salt Lake City and law enforcement suspected they...
Luge World Cup returns to Utah with free admission
PARK CITY, Utah — Sliding centers are reopening as the Luge World Cup returns to Olympic Park this winter for the first time in six years. The International Luge Federation, FIL, and its World Cup are making seven stops in North America. The third stop will be in Park City on Dec. 16 and 17 just after visiting Whistler, Canada.
Fire to multi-family condo unit in Park City displaces 20 people
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police say 20 people have been displaced following a fire inside a multi-family condo unit Wednesday afternoon. Authorities tell KSL TV’s Lauren Steinbrecher that police have arranged housing for all of those individuals displaced by the fire. The incident is in the area of 1000 Park Avenue.
Eight Utah residents indicted in $100 million online fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — This week a federal grand jury said that, for six years, multiple people in Utah were involved in a far-ranging online fraud scheme that netted them more than $100 million. Eight Utah residents were indicted in the District of Utah for their suspected participation in...
The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
