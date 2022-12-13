ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What homeowners should know about snow build up on the roof

By Blake Thorne
WWLP
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow-season is in full effect now, which means you should keep your head up for snow falling off roofs.

According to Travelers Insurance, the amount of snow and ice your roof can support will depend on a number of factors like roof type, age and condition of the structure. If more than a foot of heavy, wet snow, and ice has accumulated you should have it removed.

Here are a few tips to remove snow off of a slanted roof:

  • Invest in a roof rake, to pull as much of the snow off the eaves as you can safely reach
  • Remain on the ground as much as you can to avoid slipping and falling off the roof
  • Knock off any icicles, which can snap off and cause damage or injury
  • Avoid sharp tools and scraping the roof… which could result in leaks or structural damage

Remember snow on the ground isn’t the only hazard to watch for during the winter months.

