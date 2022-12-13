Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
KXLY
Moscow Police continue to search for Hyundai Elantra tied to investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police continue to investigate their biggest lead in the University of Idaho murder case, a white Hyundai Elantra. Moscow Police said on December 7 that they are searching for the occupants of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra, which they believe was near the off-campus home on King Road around the time of the murders.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
Idaho Murders Update as 50 Search Warrants Obtained in Investigation
The Latah County Prosecutor's Office said it's working with investigators "as a team" on the case of the four murdered college students.
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
koze.com
Idaho student murders: All the clues, evidence, and unanswered questions one month after vicious killings
The case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students is marked by several missing details, including a suspect and a weapon.
hamiltonpawprint.com
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
Almost an entire month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect.
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho expert explains how DNA will be used to find Moscow murderer
BOISE (KIVI) – There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, ‘What’s left at the crime scene?’ The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which experts say is commonly found in most stabbing cases.
Idaho college murders: New clues in hunt for killer
Police in Moscow, Idaho, say they have new clues in the search for the person who murdered college students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho murders: Police release bodycam video from night of killings
Idaho officials released body camera footage Thursday of a police stop recorded around the same time four college students were stabbed to death and near the crime scene.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
Idaho student murders: Police reach key stage in investigation as heartbroken families wait for answers
Moscow police are beginning the process of returning belongings from four murdered University of Idaho students to their families as the investigation into their deaths continues.
