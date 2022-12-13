MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies and cooler conditions will take over Middle Georgia following a cold front early Thursday. It was a wet start around Middle Georgia as heavy rain moved through this morning. Luckily the system had lost a lot of steam before it rolled in, and so nowhere in Middle Georgia had to deal with any severe weather. The clouds are clearing leading up to the lunchtime hours, and after that we will see sun the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s across the region, however those are not the high temperatures overall for today. High temperatures were seen early this morning across the board thanks to the overnight warm front.

