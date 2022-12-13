ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
41nbc.com

Cool weekend on the way

It was a nice day across Middle Georgia with sunny skies and highs warming into the low 60s. Overnight and into Saturday morning we will see an increase in our cloud cover, ahead of our next chance for a few showers. Highs Saturday will be warming to the mid 50s...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Skies stay clear Friday

We are seeing a cool night in Middle Georgia behind the cold front that brought us rain early this morning. Lows will be falling into the 30s by early Friday under clear skies. Sunshine helps us warm into the 50s pretty quickly Friday, but winds will be gusting up to...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Sunshine finally returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies and cooler conditions will take over Middle Georgia following a cold front early Thursday. It was a wet start around Middle Georgia as heavy rain moved through this morning. Luckily the system had lost a lot of steam before it rolled in, and so nowhere in Middle Georgia had to deal with any severe weather. The clouds are clearing leading up to the lunchtime hours, and after that we will see sun the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s across the region, however those are not the high temperatures overall for today. High temperatures were seen early this morning across the board thanks to the overnight warm front.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle

A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for holiday travel? The Georgia State Patrol is

As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays rapidly approach, Georgia State Patrol Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Officers across the state are preparing for the back-to-back holiday weekends and will conduct high visibility patrols on the heaviest travel days to remind motorists to drive safely. This year’s Christmas holiday...
GEORGIA STATE
intothelightadventures.com

It is Cotton Pickin Time

It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia ‘Angels’ receive Christmas gifts ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgia families in need are now able to open Christmas presents of their own this year thanks to the generosity of the community. There are mothers who needed help making the holidays happen this year for their kids, fathers, and senior citizens...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you are in luck. There’s quite a few restaurants in metro Atlanta that will be open for business. Most restaurants require reservations. When: Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Christmas...
13WMAZ

List: Holiday sweets and treats to check out this season

MACON, Ga. — Here is a look at some local and national holiday sweets and treats that you can find in Central Georgia. Z beans Coffee has several locations around central Georgia, including ones in Macon, Warner Robins, Atlanta, and more. They are rolling out their holiday drink menu,...
GEORGIA STATE
american-rails.com

Georgia Dinner Train Rides (2023)

With the Appalachian Mountains located to its western periphery, and coast plains in the east, Georgia offers an interesting mix of natural geography. The state has always been important for railroads, particularly Atlanta. This was especially true during the Civil War when the Western & Atlantic offered the only route through the Appalachians, linking Atlanta with Chattanooga, Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
