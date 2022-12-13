ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Devon Witherspoon named first Illinois consensus All-American since 2011

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

WCIA — For the first time in 11 years, Illinois football has a consensus All-American as Devon Witherspoon was named to the Associated Press First Team on Monday.

To be considered consensus, a player needs to be named to the First Team of three of the five official outlets. Witherspoon has the chance to be unanimous as well, with two outlets yet to release their teams. The junior cornerback is the first consensus selection since Whitney Mercilus, and just the 21st player to receive the honor in Illini history.

Chase Brown and Johnny Newton were named to the AP Second Team, while Alex Palczewski made the Third Team.

WCIA

Sydney Brown to skip bowl game, prepare for NFL Draft

WCIA — Illinois safety Sydney Brown will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 and instead start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a tweet on Saturday. “The past 5 years have been filled with so many ups and downs that have helped me become the man I am today,” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Devon Witherspoon declares for NFL Draft

WCIA — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon announced on Twitter Saturday that he declaring for the NFL Draft and foregoing his remaining years of college eligibility. “Thank you Illini nation for sticking through the good times and bad ones,” Witherspoon wrote. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life and I wouldn’t trade […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini’s Aaron Henry named defensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is promoting Aaron Henry, the Illinois defensive backs coach, to be the next defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to the Illini Inquirer. Bielema is expected to tell his team tomorrow. Henry will replace Ryan Walters, who is now the head coach at Purdue. Associate coach and outside […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini defensive lineman Johnny Newton ready to play back home

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re a few weeks away from the ReliaQuest Bowl where Illinois football will take on Mississippi State in Tampa, Florida. For defensive lineman Johnny Newton, playing in the bowl game wasn’t a question. While it’s up in the air if the lineman will go to the NFL or return to Illinois next […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Witherspoon, Palczewski and Brown named AFCA All-Americans

(WCIA) — Three Illinois football players have been named on the AFCA All-America teams. Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named on first team. Witherspoon was named first team on 6 All American teams. With four All-America first team selections of the five official All-America teams (AFCA, AP, FWAA, Walter Camp), Witherspoon will become the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Illini men’s gymnastics head coach says role is a dream come true

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One of the most decorated men’s gymnasts in Illinois history was named the permanent head coach of the program. Daniel Ribeiro’s position will run until the 2026-2027 season. Ribeiro was named interim head coach this past summer after 11 years on the coaching staff. Through his 11 seasons at Illinois, Ribeiro helped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ryan Walters calls Bret Bielema a “mentor” at Purdue introduction

LAFAYETTE, In. (WCIA) — Former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was introduced to his new team today. Walters is now the head coach at Purdue. He got to meet his new team, making a good impression, giving a walk-on player a scholarship. Walters also spoke highly about his time at Illinois. It’s been a dream,” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois football players give back by helping young moms and kids

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois football players traded in their shoulder pads and helmets for baby clothes. More than 65 Illinois football players were at the Urbana Walmart to give back to Champaign County teen moms. It was through a program called Young Lives. Each mom had $200 to spend. The players helped the moms shop, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Evans wins Athlete of the Week

FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher girls’ basketball player Kallie Evans. The senior recently scored her 1,000th career point as part of a 20-point performance where she made four 3’s in a game against Tri-Valley. Evans is an all-conference player. She also suits up on the volleyball court and softball field as a three-sport athlete. “I was […]
FISHER, IL
WCIA

Mahomet Seymour wrestling celebrates 1,000 dual meet wins

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet Seymour wrestling had a historical moment, reaching 1,000 dual meet wins. The Bulldogs are now the fourth program in the IHSA to accomplish that. Bulldogs head coach Rob Ledin celebrated the historical moment with a banner, inviting back former coaches of the program who helped bring the Bulldogs to 1,000 wins […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Tuscola’s Isabelle Wilcox signs with Lindenwood

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola senior Isabelle Wilcox signed her letter of intent to continue playing softball in college. Wilcox signed with Lindenwood, surrounded by family and friends. Lindenwood recently became a Division 1 program this year. Wilcox said Lindenwood “felt like home” and was happy to go to a school close to Tuscola so that […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Ribeiro named permanent men’s gymnastics coach

WCIA — The gymnastics mats at Huff Hall will be rolled out again soon, and when they are Illinois men’s gymnastics will be led by new head coach Daniel Ribeiro. The former Illini national champion has operated under the interim title since Justin Spring left in the Summer. Ribeiro has spent 11 seasons total on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters named new Purdue head coach

WCIA — Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is Purdue’s next head coach. The move was officially announced by the Boilermakers on Tuesday, with a formal introduction planned for Wednesday. Walters gets his first head coaching job in the same division as the Illini (Big Ten West) after the Boilermakers beat Illinois the past three seasons, […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Illini ink home-and-home series with Tennessee

WCIA — Illinois basketball is off until Saturday, but future schedules are falling into place. The Illini announced Tuesday a home-and-home series with Tennessee over the next two seasons. The two will play in Knoxville on Dec. 9, 2023 and then in Champaign Dec. 14, 2024. The series will add another marquee non-conference game for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

Doty & Dexter back on CI Stage

Stacy Doty has been a musician most of his life. His parents were both musicians and he learned to play guitar from his dad, when he was 11 years old. Playing guitar and singing soon became a passion. Stacy plays the guitar, mandolin and Native American flute. Joining Stacy at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

CHAMPAIGN, IL
