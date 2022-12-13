ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ryan now QB of biggest Super Bowl, regular season collapses ever

Matt Ryan is the answer to an ignominious trivia question. The starting quarterback of the Colts has now been on the wrong end of the biggest comebacks in NFL history in both the Super Bowl and the regular season. Indianapolis led Minnesota 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, and wound up losing the game 36-33 in overtime. No team had previously ever overcome a deficit this large in NFL history. Ryan threw for just 40 yards in the third and fourth quarters combined, and the Colts managed just five first downs in the half. Kirk Cousins was a major factor on the other...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency

TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
DENVER, CO
Phoenix, AZ
