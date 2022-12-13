Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Reacts to Vikings’ Comeback Win Led by Kirk Cousins
Imagine going from being down 33 points to winning the NFC North.
Matt Ryan now QB of biggest Super Bowl, regular season collapses ever
Matt Ryan is the answer to an ignominious trivia question. The starting quarterback of the Colts has now been on the wrong end of the biggest comebacks in NFL history in both the Super Bowl and the regular season. Indianapolis led Minnesota 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, and wound up losing the game 36-33 in overtime. No team had previously ever overcome a deficit this large in NFL history. Ryan threw for just 40 yards in the third and fourth quarters combined, and the Colts managed just five first downs in the half. Kirk Cousins was a major factor on the other...
A Question and Answer Session with A.J. Brown
SI's Claudette Montana spoke to the Eagles' WR about a variety of topics, plus ticket information for Eagles-Cowboys, and some stats from the team's 12-1 season so far
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: QB Russell Wilson passes tests but out Sunday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols but will be held out precautionarily against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday. The Broncos had hinted that Wilson was not guaranteed to play if he exited the concussion protocols. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien is in...
Oregon State Halts Pac-12's Bowl Losing Streak
Beavers' win over Florida is the conference's first postseason win since the 2019 season
Taking on Nuggets, Hornets aim to improve defense
The Charlotte Hornets embark on a six-game road trip through the Western Conference on Sunday night, and it starts with
Kelly Clarkson to host NFL Honors in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. The Emmy- and Grammy-award-winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple...
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency
TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0