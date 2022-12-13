Matt Ryan is the answer to an ignominious trivia question. The starting quarterback of the Colts has now been on the wrong end of the biggest comebacks in NFL history in both the Super Bowl and the regular season. Indianapolis led Minnesota 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, and wound up losing the game 36-33 in overtime. No team had previously ever overcome a deficit this large in NFL history. Ryan threw for just 40 yards in the third and fourth quarters combined, and the Colts managed just five first downs in the half. Kirk Cousins was a major factor on the other...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 32 MINUTES AGO