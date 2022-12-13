We're seeing a few snow showers yet this morning adding to the snow that fell yesterday and last night. This light lake effect snow will be moving out later this morning. We should stay dry with overcast skies throughout the day, but a few flurries are possible. Temperatures stay chilly, topping out in the upper 20's. More lake effect snow moves in this evening and lasts overnight. Snow accumulations look to stay below an inch, but southwest Michigan could see locally higher totals. Conditions will be a bit breezy throughout the weekend with wind gusts up to 20 mph both today and tomorrow. We'll finish out the weekend dry and chilly, with Sunday bringing mainly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 20's. The first half of the upcoming week will be quiet, but a low pressure system will bring a good amount of snow and wind mid-week.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO