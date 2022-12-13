Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Some snow this morning; drier this afternoon
We're seeing a few snow showers yet this morning adding to the snow that fell yesterday and last night. This light lake effect snow will be moving out later this morning. We should stay dry with overcast skies throughout the day, but a few flurries are possible. Temperatures stay chilly, topping out in the upper 20's. More lake effect snow moves in this evening and lasts overnight. Snow accumulations look to stay below an inch, but southwest Michigan could see locally higher totals. Conditions will be a bit breezy throughout the weekend with wind gusts up to 20 mph both today and tomorrow. We'll finish out the weekend dry and chilly, with Sunday bringing mainly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 20's. The first half of the upcoming week will be quiet, but a low pressure system will bring a good amount of snow and wind mid-week.
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
abc57.com
Multiple Michiana schools hold e-learning day due to bus driver shortage
Multiple schools in both Indiana and Michigan have announced closures for today, but it's not because of snow or bad weather. Local schools say that absences in the transportation department have led to less buses being available, so only certain programs and classes will be held in person today. All...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
abc57.com
Holiday shoppers supporting local toy stores
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- With 11 days until Christmas, shoppers made the rounds in downtown St. Joe, with two popular stops being the toy stores located just a block from each other on State Street. Oh My Darlings, across from Forever Books, opened up around six years ago, and features...
abc57.com
California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
abc57.com
Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awards nearly $200,000 to 7 nonprofit arts organizations
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awarded nearly $200,000 in funding to seven nonprofit arts organizations as part of its ArtsEverywhere program. ArtsEverywhere grants are designed to support local organizations' efforts to foster local talent, strengthen volunteering and staffing, and ignite community pride. The...
Comments / 0