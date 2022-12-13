Letter to the Editor: Icy roads are an issue in Summit County that need attention

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Grand County arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy
GRAND COUNTY — Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 16, 1922: Serious weather, disease impact life in Breckenridge
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 16, 1922. One of the worst snowstorms in many years hit Breckenridge this week, starting Tuesday and showing little signs of abetment this morning. No official measurement is taken of the snowfall, but several estimates say that the actual amount will exceed 4 feet.
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays
Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org. CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Summit County public health director Amy Wineland recognized for her work during COVID-19 pandemic
Summit County Director of Public Health Amy Wineland received the Breckenridge Community Leadership Award during a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Wineland was recognized for her work during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Amy really stepped up and took the lead and I think really...
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
Summit Daily News
Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program
Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Summit Daily News
Need snow tires? Clothes? A fridge? How a Facebook post spurred Summit County residents to give to others
Edgar Hernandez has lived his life trying to help others. But rarely has he asked for help himself. Hernandez, a 27-year-old Summit County resident, pondered this paradox when he made a social media post Dec. 4 with the question: “What is one thing you NEED that you cannot afford right now?
KRDO
Investigation underway after structure catches fire overnight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a structure caught fire overnight in Jefferson County. Early Friday morning, crews with West Metro Fire reported an "outbuilding fire" in the 10900 block of W. Bear Creek Dr., just after 1:15 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the fire...
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Over a foot of snow fell in parts of Colorado’s mountains
Parts of Colorado's mountains saw more than a foot of snow from the Monday-Tuesday storm system that swept across the state.
Summit Daily News
Driver who struck cyclist on Colorado Highway 9 in September faces misdemeanor charge
The driver who struck a cyclist on Colorado Highway 9 in September, leading to his death, has been charged. Jesus Manuel Gutierrez Sanchez, 25, of Dillon, faces charges of careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic offense; false reporting, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a Class A traffic infraction.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Summit Daily News
Anniversary of Marshall fire looms over announcement of more federal money to fight wildfires
BOULDER — With the Rocky Mountains in the background — and the anniversary of the record-setting destruction from the Marshall fire looming over the event — the No. 2 official with the U.S. Department of Interior announced Tuesday a national $228 million program to fight and recover from wildfires.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We need more young, smart thinkers like Marin and Anna
Kudos to Marin Little and Anna Stafford for their well-thought-out and concise letter about placing composting collection containers at convenient locations. I hope Summit County Board of Commissioners and administrators will take note and see the need for collection containers located at convenient places across Summit County and take action toward this goal. I suggest working with grocery stores, schools, and other frequented locations to place containers. Please make using containers convenient and easy to use.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge officials need to help low-income folks more
Breckenridge, Colorado, along with many other beautiful mountain towns are seeing trends of increasing workforce demand with inadequate infrastructure to support the housing demand that simultaneously grows. The lack of investment from the town of Breckenridge towards its low-income residents has already been criticized and well known, but many of...
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
