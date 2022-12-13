ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Letter to the Editor: Icy roads are an issue in Summit County that need attention

By Hayden Pombo and Kaitlyn Lankhorst, Summit School District students
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Grand County arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy

GRAND COUNTY — Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org.  CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

DENVER(CBS)-  Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program

Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: We need more young, smart thinkers like Marin and Anna

Kudos to Marin Little and Anna Stafford for their well-thought-out and concise letter about placing composting collection containers at convenient locations. I hope Summit County Board of Commissioners and administrators will take note and see the need for collection containers located at convenient places across Summit County and take action toward this goal. I suggest working with grocery stores, schools, and other frequented locations to place containers. Please make using containers convenient and easy to use.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge officials need to help low-income folks more

Breckenridge, Colorado, along with many other beautiful mountain towns are seeing trends of increasing workforce demand with inadequate infrastructure to support the housing demand that simultaneously grows. The lack of investment from the town of Breckenridge towards its low-income residents has already been criticized and well known, but many of...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

RTD permanently ends C and F light rail

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy