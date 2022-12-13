ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson, Parker leave Monday Night Football with injuries

BOSTON -- The Patriots were already thin at both running back and receiver heading into Monday night's game against the Cardinals. They were even more shorthanded at their skill positions by the end of the first quarter.

Wide receiver DaVante Parker (head) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) both left the game in the first quarter. Parker was ruled out during the second quarter, while Stevenson made a brief return before being ruled out in the third quarter.

Parker appeared to suffer a concussion when he hit the ground hard following a 10-yard reception early in the quarter. He had two receptions for 24 yards before departing.

The Pats were already without Jakobi Meyers in the receiving corps, as he was inactive after suffering a concussion in Week 13's loss to the Bills.

Rookie Kevin Harris ran for his first career touchdown shortly after Stevenson left the game. That was a much-needed boost for New England's running back corps, as Damien Harris is out for the second straight game with a thigh injury.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones also suffered a knee injury for New England and was ruled out in the second quarter.

It's been a rough game injury-wise, as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off just three plays into the game with a non-contact knee injury.

