ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Perry Township redraws attendance boundaries to ease bus driver shortage

By Amelia Pak-Harvey
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeXsk_0jgPD1XG00

The Perry Township school board voted on Monday to end school choice for elementary students effective next school year to help alleviate a severe bus driver shortage, despite significant opposition from parents.

The 6-0 vote will establish new elementary boundaries for each of the district’s 11 elementary schools, which serve either the east side of Southport or the west side of Perry.

The change means that elementary students will no longer get free transportation to any school in the area where they live. Instead, each student will be assigned to a school within new elementary boundaries redrawn to enable more efficient bus routes. The district reported having only 102 bus drivers for the 140 staff and substitute positions it had as of Dec. 5.

The district also will create attendance boundaries for two schools, Jeremiah Gray Elementary and Rosa Parks Elementary, which will no longer receive students from other neighborhoods.

Families can still choose to send their children to a school outside of their attendance boundary, but only if there is space and if they provide their own transportation.

Officials estimate the plan, one of four options presented to the board, would eliminate the need for 15 to 36 bus routes and would require roughly 2,300 students to change schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmVjr_0jgPD1XG00

Board members acknowledged that the decision did not satisfy everyone.

“Nothing’s going to be perfect; we’re a massive, massive district and decisions are often difficult and complicated,” board member Hannah Dale said. “But I know how much we’ve all listened and will continue to listen.”

District officials hope to outline in January rules for the application process for student transfers. Superintendent Patrick Mapes said he hopes the district will process applications and notify students by the March spring break about school assignments for next school year.

“Then we’ll start doing the open houses at those schools to invite the students who currently aren’t there to come into those buildings,” he told reporters after the vote.

Students who attend a choice school or a school outside of their attendance boundary will be given priority to stay at their current school if there is space and families provide transportation, Mapes said.

Parents and students pushed back against the plan before the vote on Monday, arguing that the change would be unfair to students who love their school communities.

Leanor Formo, a third grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, described the challenge of leaving her friends at school when she was diagnosed with cancer before the pandemic.

“What you are doing makes me feel helpless again,” Leanor said. “I don’t want to be scared about starting over without my teacher.”

Parents also urged the district to find another solution to the driver shortage, arguing that the plan does not fix the problem and further disrupts children’s learning after a rough few years from the pandemic.

“This proposal is a loose Band-Aid that will not serve Perry Township’s transportation issues,” said McKenna Allen, whose daughter attends Rosa Parks. “Quite frankly, our children deserve better than a loose Band-Aid.”

Officials said the current choice program creates an inefficient transportation system that leaves some buses underutilized even as the district can’t find enough drivers for all its buses.

Transportation issues have plagued districts across the state and country as schools grapple with a bus driver shortage.

“We’ll be able to reduce the number of students that we’re getting home an hour late from school currently, and we’ll be able to really be more efficient with how we load our buses,” Mapes said. “We have some buses right now that only have 25 to 30 students on them, and we’ll be able to put a lot more students on the buses and be more efficient with our tax dollars.”

Special education students will still receive free transportation to school, as required by law, under the new attendance boundaries.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Marion County schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

IPS board approves innovation agreement for School 43 to become an arts school

James Whitcomb Riley School 43 will become a visual and performing arts school starting in fall 2023. It is the latest school to join the Indianapolis Public Schools’ innovation network under an agreement the school board approved on Thursday. The four-year agreement will allow Edison School of the Arts to run School 43 as an innovation school, which has operational autonomy from the district and an exemption from union contracts under state...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

See which IPS schools would be improved if capital referendum passes

Twenty-three school campuses are set to get upgrades or new buildings if voters approve a $410 million Indianapolis Public Schools capital referendum in May.Earlier this month, the IPS board approved a resolution to begin the process of putting the capital referendum on the ballot. If approved by voters, it will authorize the district to issue bonds, which will yield an estimated $410 million for construction projects. The request comes four years after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

School 43 may become an arts school as newest IPS innovation school

James Whitcomb Riley School 43 could transform into a visual and performing arts school next year under an innovation agreement with Edison School of the Arts that Indianapolis Public Schools commissioners will consider on Thursday.Under the agreement, Edison School of the Arts would operate School 43, which would gain innovation status that gives it autonomy from some district and union rules. The vote would change the direction once more for School 43,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

Ivy Achieves: Ivy Tech pilots student retention program with 10 habits for success

With Indiana’s college-going rate at a historic low, Ivy Tech Community College is piloting a new program to keep students on campus by making sure they have 10 specific habits.The program — called Ivy Achieves – aims to ensure that once students go to college, they complete their degrees.Retention is top of mind for those in higher education, especially coming out of the pandemic, said Dean McCurdy, provost for Ivy Tech...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis school board moves to place one of two referendum questions on ballot

The Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that will allow the district to begin the process of placing a $410 million referendum for capital projects on the May ballot.The vote came after lengthy pleas from charter school advocates to share more of the potential referendum funding with all charters within IPS boundaries.The capital referendum question — along with a referendum for new operating costs that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

Indiana approves new graduation tracks leading to employment, military enlistment

Indiana students at a handful of school districts have new ways to graduate, and the pathways could expand to more schools throughout the state. The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved three locally created graduation tracks at two school districts and one adult learning center. They will allow students to earn diplomas and certificates by taking certain courses related to entering the workforce, including in one case potentially getting a job...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs use virtual reality to try careers

Alexis Fernung was ready to taxi the airplane from the runway to the hangar. Following the guidance of the signalman and staying in the lines on the runway, she did her best to move the airplane.“I got this,” she said as the plane started moving.Just a few minutes earlier, Lillian Green was examining a robot arm used for industrial painting. Up on a ladder, she searched for leaks and  inspected the...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy