Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
Landsea Homes Presents Final Opportunities to Own at FÖRENA
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, along with DNA Development, a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment and development company based in New York City, announced today that only two residences remain at FÖRENA, a Scandinavian-inspired condominium building located at the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Downtown Manhattan. The development is more than 90% sold.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
rew-online.com
One United Nations Park and BLADE Partner to Offer $50,000 Air Travel Incentive for Penthouse Buyers
One United Nations Park, the luxury residential tower in Midtown East located at 695 First Avenue, announced today that in addition to the building achieving 70% sold, the new development will now offer buyers of the premium residences a $50,000 credit with BLADE, the premier global urban air mobility platform. Buyers of the remaining four penthouse residences at One United Nations Park can utilize the credit for any BLADE service or product and the credit will never expire.
rew-online.com
SL Green Celebrates the Topping Out of One Madison Avenue in Midtown South
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, together with its joint venture partners including the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, today announced the topping out of its transformative One Madison Avenue office tower, located at the corner of 23rd Street and Madison Avenue, in Manhattan’s desirable Midtown South submarket. With construction managed by AECOM Tishman and designed by architects Kohn Pedersen Fox, the project is anticipated to be completed on-schedule in November 2023. One Madison Avenue is currently 55% leased, drawing interest from leading technology and financial service firms seeking premier office space in the heart of the city.
rew-online.com
Houlihan Lawrence Welcomes The TurnKey Team to Represent The New Eastchester, NY Office
Houlihan Lawrence is excited to announce its continued commitment to servicing the communities north of New York City by partnering with TurnKey Realty Group and opening a new office in Eastchester, NY. Centrally located at 419 White Plains Road, the Eastchester office will be home to The TurnKey Team at...
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
rew-online.com
Newmark Retail Signs Three Tenants to FiDi’s 185 Broadway
Newmark Retail announces that it has secured three new leases at 185 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District on behalf of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord. The leases, to tenants One Medical, Wells Fargo and T-Mobile, total 12,228 square feet. Newmark’s Vice Chairman Ariel Schuster, Senior Managing Director Ross Berkowitz, Director Mitch Heifetz and Associate Director Jason Wecker represented the landlord on all three transactions.
rew-online.com
Branded Cities celebrates the launch of “The Midtown Financial” digital spectacular in Manhattan.
Branded Cities, North America’s premier and iconic Out-of-Home media company, today announced the launch of their new $9 million dollar digital spectacular located at 3 Times Square. Previously known as the Thomson Reuters digital display, the former 6-screen spectacular has been renamed as “The Midtown Financial,” or “MiFi” for short, and has consolidated its digital presence into a massive 2-screen large-format design.
rew-online.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Company, LP, and JLL announced that they have closed two office leasing transactions totalling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls, NJ. PNC Bank has signed an 11-year lease for 26,117-square-feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property in...
rew-online.com
JLL leases 30K-SF at Bobby Zar’s 1450 Broadway in Midtown
JLL announced that it has leased nearly 30,000-square-feet of office space in a series of transactions at 1450 Broadway, the 42-story Bryant Park property owned by ZG Capital and 90% occupied by a variety of technology, media and financial tenants. In the largest deal, fintech leader WorkFusion leased 13,327-square-feet across...
Time Out Global
NYC’s 10 best new restaurants of 2022
We all love to theme—literally at high-concept spots crafted after certain films, cats, dolls, devils, or sex, and as an organizing device: Dives. Speakeasy-style bars. Romantic this or that. This year’s PR-pushed categories were largely “neighborhood” destinations, “love letters” to something or other, or the last of 2021’s “dinner...
brickunderground.com
10,000 illegal Airbnbs 'likely to disappear,' holiday tipping gone wrong, & more
This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to read about a new initiative by New York City to block illegal short-term rentals. Starting in January, hosts must register with the city and confirm they are not in violation of their lease or any laws. Airbnb and other platforms will need to verify that registration status to process transactions. The new system will likely weed out over 10,000 illegal listings, the city says.
Possible NYC Ferry expansion, including Staten Island-Brooklyn connection, on hold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers hoping to see the city’s fast ferry system expanded with additional routes will have to wait a few years before officials even start considering the possibility. In August 2021, Staten Island finally joined the NYC Ferry system with the launch of its St....
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
rew-online.com
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
20 churches across NYC offering free health services and testing
NEW YORK (PIX11) — United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. With the high cost of health care, they hope to help save lives. The program is called the Choose Healthy Life Blueprint for Wellness initiative. The Rev. Brian Scott said his church is usually a […]
cityandstateny.com
New York Nonprofits say they’re suffering the worst staffing shortage in years
It's hard times these days for Queens Community House, a $32 million social services nonprofit with sites throughout its namesake borough offering everything from early childhood and after-school programs to senior centers and meal delivery for homebound individuals. Since COVID-19, the agency has faced an unprecedented staffing shortage – two to three times their prior level of vacancies, according to its executive director, Ben Thomases.
CDC recommends masks in 10 counties in NY amid tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The CDC is now recommending people in ten New York counties wear masks indoors while in public and on public transportation. Ten counties are rated in the “high” tier for the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tool. The counties include all of New York City, Long Island, the northern suburbs and nearby […]
Comments / 0