Voices of Faith Church has announced that it will usher in the New Year with a renewed mission to attract new members at its Stone Mountain and Conyers, GA campuses. Bishop Gary Hawkins, Sr., who founded Voices of Faith 28 years ago, said the church is rebranding itself with a new logo and new worship services. The changes will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

CONYERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO