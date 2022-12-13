ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

On Common Ground News

MARTA board of directors elects new leadership for 2023

ATLANTA –The MARTA board of directors recently recognized long-serving board members from Atlanta and Clayton County who stepped down or reached the end of their term and elected new board officers for 2023. Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at the December board meeting that they...
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County to open warming centers Dec. 16-18

DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use this weekend. Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County locations on Dec. 16, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Voices of Faith Church to offer new worship services in 2023 at Stone Mountain, Conyers campuses

Voices of Faith Church has announced that it will usher in the New Year with a renewed mission to attract new members at its Stone Mountain and Conyers, GA campuses. Bishop Gary Hawkins, Sr., who founded Voices of Faith 28 years ago, said the church is rebranding itself with a new logo and new worship services. The changes will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
CONYERS, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County property taxes, motor vehicle services available online + kiosks during weekends, holidays

DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson announces the operating schedule for the Christmas and New Year holidays at all tax office locations on Memorial Drive, Clairmont Road, and the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall. Customers are reminded that online service and kiosk options are available after business hours and on weekends year-round.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County BOC approves mandatory video surveillance at convenience stores, high-risk businesses in effort to deter crime

DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 13 approved a Video Surveillance Ordinance that will require convenience stores and high-risk businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system. “With the ongoing violence and crime DeKalb County is experiencing, particularly at gas and service stations, the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Five jailed on domestic terrorism charges after clash with police at planned Atlanta Public Safety training site

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Five people are facing charges of domestic terrorism, trespassing and other offenses after clashing with police at the site where the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will be built in a heavily forested area in unincorporated DeKalb County. The protestors were ordered to be held in jail without bond during their first appearance court hearing, the DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said on Wednesday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit seeks public’s help locating murder suspect

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit is asking for public assistance in locating a murder suspect. A murder warrant has been issued for Rakwon Sadek Brooks, 25, in connection with the July 1, 2022 shooting death of Quakari Freeman on Holcombe Road in Decatur. If located, do not approach, as this suspect may be armed.
DECATUR, GA

