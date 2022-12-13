Read full article on original website
Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce hosts successful Member Appreciation Breakfast
The Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce held a Member Appreciation breakfast on Wednesday, Dec. 14, closing out its monthly meetings for 2022 with every attendee sharing informative updates. The event was held at the Stone Manor Events Facility, located at 3113 Stone Mountain Street in the city of Lithonia. Members...
APS Student Advisory Council to host “Stand With Me” rally, call to end gun violence in schools
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Public Schools (APS) and Atlanta Board of Education Student Advisory Council will lead a “Stand With Me” rally on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m., to make a public stance against gun violence amongst peers and provide a call to action to city leaders and the Atlanta community.
MARTA board of directors elects new leadership for 2023
ATLANTA –The MARTA board of directors recently recognized long-serving board members from Atlanta and Clayton County who stepped down or reached the end of their term and elected new board officers for 2023. Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at the December board meeting that they...
DeKalb County to open warming centers Dec. 16-18
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use this weekend. Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County locations on Dec. 16, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA...
Donations needed for DeKalb County’s 3rd annual Stuff the Bus Holiday Toy Drive
DECATUR, GA—On Saturday, Dec. 17, DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus Holiday Toy Drive to help provide toys to underserved children at Christmas. The event is open to anyone wanting to donate new, unwrapped toys to and will take...
DeKalb County to distribute 5,000 food boxes Dec. 17, ahead of Christmas
DEKALB COUNTY, GA.— On Saturday, Dec. 17, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate the 2022 holiday season by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “The rising cost of groceries will make it more difficult for families to put food on their tables during this holiday...
Voices of Faith Church to offer new worship services in 2023 at Stone Mountain, Conyers campuses
Voices of Faith Church has announced that it will usher in the New Year with a renewed mission to attract new members at its Stone Mountain and Conyers, GA campuses. Bishop Gary Hawkins, Sr., who founded Voices of Faith 28 years ago, said the church is rebranding itself with a new logo and new worship services. The changes will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
DeKalb County property taxes, motor vehicle services available online + kiosks during weekends, holidays
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson announces the operating schedule for the Christmas and New Year holidays at all tax office locations on Memorial Drive, Clairmont Road, and the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall. Customers are reminded that online service and kiosk options are available after business hours and on weekends year-round.
DeKalb County BOC approves mandatory video surveillance at convenience stores, high-risk businesses in effort to deter crime
DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 13 approved a Video Surveillance Ordinance that will require convenience stores and high-risk businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system. “With the ongoing violence and crime DeKalb County is experiencing, particularly at gas and service stations, the...
Five jailed on domestic terrorism charges after clash with police at planned Atlanta Public Safety training site
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Five people are facing charges of domestic terrorism, trespassing and other offenses after clashing with police at the site where the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will be built in a heavily forested area in unincorporated DeKalb County. The protestors were ordered to be held in jail without bond during their first appearance court hearing, the DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said on Wednesday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit seeks public’s help locating murder suspect
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit is asking for public assistance in locating a murder suspect. A murder warrant has been issued for Rakwon Sadek Brooks, 25, in connection with the July 1, 2022 shooting death of Quakari Freeman on Holcombe Road in Decatur. If located, do not approach, as this suspect may be armed.
