Hemene
4d ago

"One bad apple spoils the whole bunch". Not all homeless are drug addicts or vandals or criminals. But....because of how businesses and tax paying citizens have been violated by the homeless, I wouldn't take cans at my establishment either.

Adam P.
4d ago

People's Depot seems like an incredible opportunity for many folks. I have been involved in the whole canning game (on and off) since we became the first state in the nation to pass the bottle bill. Things have definitely evolved and the industry has had its up's and downs. The story sounds pretty accurate as to how things are currently. People look down upon those who may be searching thru a recycling bin at 3am. They fail to understand that "the early bird gets the worm" and that this is likely the only way that they will be able to survive another day. Recycling is definitely better than "flying a sign" or panhandling. At least these folks are providing a service to the community and trying to earn their keep.

B I L L
4d ago

If you sell a container and collect the deposit, you should take the empty back and refund the deposit at that same location! Going to a limited number of places to return empties is ridiculous. They certainly don't limit how many you can buy either.

