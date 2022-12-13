Report: Kyler Murray's Knee Injury Feared to be 'Serious'

GLENDALE -- When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a knee injury on just the third play from scrimmage on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, the air was quickly sucked out of State Farm Stadium.

Now, the air might have just escaped the Cardinals and the rest of their season.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, "As it appeared almost immediately, the fear is that #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a serious knee injury, source said. An MRI and other tests are coming."

Murray wasn't touched before going down with injury. He was carted off to the locker room after being embraced by teammates and was in tears according to ESPN's Lisa Salters.

Murray previously missed games earlier this season after suffering a hamstring injury, but Rapoport's report indicates things could potentially be serious. Murray has played no less than 14 games in each year of his career and his coming off consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Veteran quarterback Colt McCoy promptly replaced Murray vs. New England.

