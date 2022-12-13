ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

Report: Kyler Murray's Knee Injury Feared to be 'Serious'

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9ZN0_0jgPAOe500

GLENDALE -- When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a knee injury on just the third play from scrimmage on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, the air was quickly sucked out of State Farm Stadium.

Now, the air might have just escaped the Cardinals and the rest of their season.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, "As it appeared almost immediately, the fear is that #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a serious knee injury, source said. An MRI and other tests are coming."

Murray wasn't touched before going down with injury. He was carted off to the locker room after being embraced by teammates and was in tears according to ESPN's Lisa Salters.

Murray previously missed games earlier this season after suffering a hamstring injury, but Rapoport's report indicates things could potentially be serious. Murray has played no less than 14 games in each year of his career and his coming off consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Veteran quarterback Colt McCoy promptly replaced Murray vs. New England.

All Cardinals is GIVING AWAY four different prizes for the holidays including a signed Budda Baker jersey! All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel and comment on this video for a chance to win!

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
All Cardinals

NFL Week 15 TV Coverage Map

With three games on Saturday, that leaves plenty of room for more teams to be seen on a national level on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals are once again set to play football, hopefully blocking out some of the noise that's transpired off the field. Preparing to meet the Denver Broncos,...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Giants’ Daniel Jones must rise to occasion in crucial Commanders clash

LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones was drafted to win games like the one he plays in on Sunday night, with chase for the first playoff berth of his career beginning in earnest against the Commanders.  He has never had the offensive line Eli Manning had in front of him during the glory days, or that Phil Simms had in front of him during the glory days that preceded the glory days, and Jones doesn’t have the receiving weapons Taylor Heinicke will be armed with inside FedEx Field.  No one should be asking Jones to show up as Simms in Pasadena, or Manning...
All Cardinals

Marquise Brown Added to Cardinals' Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals had four players listed as DNP, one of which was WR Marquise Brown with an illness. The Arizona Cardinals released their Thursday injury report ahead of Week 15's meeting with the Denver Broncos, and two notable changes were seen on the log:. DNP: Zach Allen, Marquise Brown,...
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever

The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy