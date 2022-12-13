Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas cookie event Tuesday
Have you decorated your Christmas cookies yet? Help us finish ours at at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Use red and green icing to create a backdrop for your sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Make a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas stories on Hoopla (one of our digital resources). Bring the entire family for an evening of holiday cheer.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas music performances
Ring in the holidays and tap and clap along to some tunes from your Christmas playlist when Lady Chops and her drums take over the library. You’ll also get to hear Amanda Roberts on the hammer dulcimer. We’ll have the music; we need your voices to make the evening...
Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club to deliver toys to kids in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can help children in Baton Rouge have a merry Christmas when you donate to the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club’s 17th Annual Toy Drive and Kruzer Delivery Ride. The group is asking you to donate new, unwrapped gifts or toys for boys and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas
Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Fish Bayou control structure project featured in engineering magazine
Civil + Structural Engineer magazine highlighted Ascension Parish's Fish Bayou control structure for Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake flood risk reduction improvements. McKim & Creed Inc. started the project Aug. 17, 2021 and completed it Sept. 27 of this year. The project team included: Kimberly Koehl, P.E.; Glenn G. Shaheen...
brproud.com
HOPE Ministries helps over 100 families during Christmas toy drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This holiday season you can expect to pay 25% more for toys, according to Global Toy Experts. For some, that means their kids will not be getting gifts this holiday. One non-profit organization wants to help. “I’ve been out of work for a while...
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
wbrz.com
Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire
GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'
Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
brproud.com
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Laurel Ridge Levee extension bids received, parish looks to 2023
During the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Dec. 15 in Gonzales, Parish President Clint Cointment said in his report the bid opening for the Laurel Ridge Levee extension was held earlier in the day. He reported three bids were received and the Pontchartrain Levee District, a partner agency in the...
Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. The exit remains closed, as of 5:30 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown....
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
brproud.com
Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, December 15. EMS joined BRPD on South-I110 near Harding Blvd. after hearing about a man down. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed that one person was dead on...
Tornado touches down in New Iberia; hospital damaged
There are initial reports of damage to Iberia Medical Center and several homes; no damage assessments have been done yet
