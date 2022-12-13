Have you decorated your Christmas cookies yet? Help us finish ours at at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Use red and green icing to create a backdrop for your sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Make a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas stories on Hoopla (one of our digital resources). Bring the entire family for an evening of holiday cheer.

