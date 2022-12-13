ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

No. 7 Texas focused on Stanford, not off-court issues

No. 7 Texas’ players will try to keep their collective minds on the court and off what’s been going on away from it when the Longhorns square off against Stanford on Sunday afternoon in Dallas as part of the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The game kicks off...
AUSTIN, TX
wgnradio.com

Defense the focus as No. 5 Houston faces No. 2 Virginia

Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball’s foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy