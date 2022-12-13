Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball’s foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO