Bayou Culture Gathering to highlight the effects of land loss on local culture
The Louisiana Folklore Society announced that Dr. Pam Jenkins, Research Professor of Sociology and founding faculty member of University of New Orleans’ Center for Hazard Assessment, Response and Technology (CHART) will speak at tomorrow’s virtual Bayou Culture Gathering. The gathering is focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Jenkins will present Living with a Sense of Place at Risk, and BCC will share a video montage of highlights of 2022. A poem by Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore spotlighting the the importance of protecting and preserving the imperiled cultures of coastal Louisiana will accompany the montage.
21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours
Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
Louisiana IT Symposium Awards Danos IT Director Sonny Orgeron
At the 10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium, held in New Orleans on November 9, Sonny Orgeron was honored as an IT Leader of the Year for 2022. Orgeron is Danos’ director of information systems and security and has been with the company since 1998. He has more than two decades of experience managing and motivating teams responsible for business systems, application development, cybersecurity and network support.
Public Service Commission Refuses $1.6 Billion Entergy Storm Increase
The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) is no stranger to asking a tough question: how will the state pay investor-owned utilities back for storm restoration expenses? Since Hurricane Katrina, the Commission has utilized securitization – the act of selling low interest rate bonds to raise money for the utility and then paying off the bonds through a fee on customers’ bills for a set period of years. Today, though, after approving Entergy’s request for $3.5 Billion earlier this year for restoration expenses related to Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, Ida and Winter Storm Uri, Commissioners said enough, and did not approve Entergy’s request for another $1.6 Billion to Entergy for further costs associated to those storms.
