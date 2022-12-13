The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) is no stranger to asking a tough question: how will the state pay investor-owned utilities back for storm restoration expenses? Since Hurricane Katrina, the Commission has utilized securitization – the act of selling low interest rate bonds to raise money for the utility and then paying off the bonds through a fee on customers’ bills for a set period of years. Today, though, after approving Entergy’s request for $3.5 Billion earlier this year for restoration expenses related to Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, Ida and Winter Storm Uri, Commissioners said enough, and did not approve Entergy’s request for another $1.6 Billion to Entergy for further costs associated to those storms.

