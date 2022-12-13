Read full article on original website
Driver Dies In Larue County Collision
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive in Larue County just before 5 p.m. Monday. Through the course of the reconstruction investigation it was revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, operated by 41 year-old Charles Perkins of Buffalo, had been traveling north on Greensburg Road and passing multiple cars in a non-passing zone. A 2022 Hyundai Tucson, being operated by 31 year-old Brittany Shelton of Magnolia, was traveling southbound on Greensburg Road leading up to the head-on collision.
Catholic Charities Buys Property For New Headquarters
The Archdiocese of Louisville announced Wednesday that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank on East Broadway to house its new headquarters. The property was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the corner of Gray and Jackson streets. The group...
Abuse Suspect Arraigned
A man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a Jefferson County Public School bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for 41 year-old Sherman Price, of Louisville, on charges of assault, child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked up...
Suspicious Device Found Downtown Bardstown
Local and federal agencies are investigating after a ‘suspicious device’ was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device in the 300 block of North 1st Street around 8:30 a.m.
Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, 49 year-old Patrick Ragland was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the...
Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
UofL Becoming Home Of Statewide Manufacturing Resource Center
The University of Louisville is getting $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. It is part of a national network, and UofL was chosen for Kentucky’s location after a competitive selection process.
Fake Wallets And Belts Confiscated
More than $250,000 in “fabulous fakes” were confiscated in Louisville earlier this week. In a news release Friday, the Louisville Customs and Border Patrol said officers seized hundreds of counterfeit luxury wallets and belts at UPS Worldport on December 13. Customs and Border Patrol officers inspected two boxes...
