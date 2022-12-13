Read full article on original website
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
3 Broncos predictions for Week 15 vs. Cardinals
The Denver Broncos 2022 season has been wildly disappointing, and they have already found themselves eliminated from playoff contention as a result of their struggles. This wasn’t how things were supposed to go this season, but there is still hope that things can be salvaged in 2023, which makes the Broncos Week 15 contest very important. With the game nearing, we decided to lay out our Broncos Week 15 predictions for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Jonathan Taylor exits Colts-Vikings game after suffering an ankle injury
Jonathan Taylor left the Indianapolis Colts game against the Minnesota Vikings early after suffering an ankle injury. Taylor’s return is questionable, per Adam Schefter. Taylor’s ankle, which has bothered him all season, is being looked at, per Nate Atkins. UPDATE: Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the Colts-Vikings game, per Adam […] The post Jonathan Taylor exits Colts-Vikings game after suffering an ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury
Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol, the team will be going with the veteran Trubisky over Mason Rudolph for Week 15, per Ian Rapoport. That’s not entirely surprising, given that the former Chicago Bears QB was clearly better than his competitor for the […] The post Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU HC Brian Kelly drops positive Jayden Daniels Citrus Bowl injury update
Jayden Daniels could end up receiving the green light to play in LSU’s 2023 Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue. On Saturday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly held a press conference, and he provided injury updates on multiple players, including Daniels. Kelly sees that Daniels is ready to return to in-game action.
DJ Moore’s expected injury status for Week 15 vs. Steelers, revealed
The Carolina Panthers have had a strange 2022 season, but despite it all, they still find themselves with a real shot at making their way into the playoffs this season. If they want to accomplish that, though, they are going to need DJ Moore on the field and healthy for them over the final few games of the season.
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
An AFC matchup with major playoff implications on the line will take place this weekend as the New England Patriots make the trip to the Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series, where our Patriots-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh...
RUMOR: Rival executives throw support behind Steve Wilks as full-time Panthers HC
The Carolina Panthers appeared to be dead in the water earlier this season when they fired head coach Matt Rhule, but ever since Steve Wilks took over as his replacement, the Panthers have looked much better, posting a 4-4 record. It has led many to wonder whether Wilks, who is currently operating under the interim head coach tag, could stick around on a full-time basis next season.
Rumor: Grayson McCall shockingly backtracks on Auburn football
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall became the latest name to enter the transfer portal when he announced his decision this past Monday. McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year award winner and the best quarterback in Chanticleers history, was reportedly set for a visit with the Auburn football program.
Russell Wilson’s strong message to Broncos despite Week 15 benching
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t lost his love for the despite their decision to bench and rule him out for their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals. When Wilson cleared concussion protocols to be available to play for the Broncos, the expectations were he’s going to start in their upcoming Sunday showdown. However, […] The post Russell Wilson’s strong message to Broncos despite Week 15 benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots handed tough Damien Harris blow ahead of Week 15 vs. Raiders
The New England Patriots need to keep the wins rolling now. With how tight the AFC Wild Card race is, one loss could send them tumbling to the depths of the abyss. Their Week 15 campaign is already off to a rough start, though. Damien Harris, the team’s injured running back, has been officially ruled out for their game against the Raiders, per Ian Rapoport.
NFL Odds: Giants vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
It will be an NFC East showdown as the New York Giants head to Fed Ex Field to face off with the Washington Commanders. We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night and the chance to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick. The Giants...
Justin Jefferson’s Calvin Johnson record chase gets honest assessment from ex-Super Bowl WR
The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the middle of a big Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the Vikings will obviously be looking to lock up the AFC North with, many fans will have their attention turned to Justin Jefferson, who is arguably the most explosive wide receiver in the league. Jefferson […] The post Justin Jefferson’s Calvin Johnson record chase gets honest assessment from ex-Super Bowl WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans for an AFC battle Sunday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chargers prediction and pick. The Titans enter LA just two games ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead. This is a crucial game for the Titans as they aim to earn another division title with a win and a Jags loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at (7-6) the Titans are likely to make the playoffs and need this win to gain their momentum back after getting handled by the Jaguars 36-22 last week.
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
