ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community

COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

IAAM delays opening due to museum's humidity needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the International African American Museum announced Friday the museum's opening would be delayed. The museum was expected to open at the start of the year. Now, officials are projected to welcome visitors in the "first half of 2023." The postponement is due to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

John King Grill & Dueling Piano Bar to host NYE piano special

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — John King Grill & Dueling Piano Bar invites guests to enjoy New Year's Eve with special guest performers, a complimentary champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight. General admission tickets are $50, reserved tables for four are $300, and VIP bottle service for four...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road near Goose Creek High School

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian on Red Bank Road Thursday evening. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane when, at approximately 7:30 p.m., he or she was struck by an SUV.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of West Ashley market arrested in underage alcohol sales sting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The owner of a market in West Ashley is facing multiple charges in connection to the sale of alcohol to minors, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Hussein Adbelmoteleb, 62, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening on...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy