abcnews4.com
The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
abcnews4.com
CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
abcnews4.com
He's coming to town! Deputies to drive Santa around Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why!. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will drive Santa around the county to say hello on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20. Each morning, deputies will post a...
abcnews4.com
CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
abcnews4.com
Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community
COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
abcnews4.com
IAAM delays opening due to museum's humidity needs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the International African American Museum announced Friday the museum's opening would be delayed. The museum was expected to open at the start of the year. Now, officials are projected to welcome visitors in the "first half of 2023." The postponement is due to...
abcnews4.com
'Win for the community': 90 acres of land on Johns Island becomes permanently protected
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Ninety acres on Johns Island are now being protected. The Oakville-burden Creek area is right by the Charleston executive airport and was set to be turned into hundreds of homes. The Charleston County Aviation Authority, Lowcountry land trust and several other conservation groups came...
abcnews4.com
City of Georgetown receives funding for sidewalks from state representative
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown has secured funding to bring sidewalks to three of its streets. State Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Berkeley, Georgetown, Horry) delivered $375,000 in earmarked funds to make the project happen. City officials say the money will be used to put in sidewalks on...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
abcnews4.com
Vienna Light Orchestra candle-lit performance at South Carolina Society Hall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Vienna Light Orchestra, a unique two thousand-candle-lit performance, is making an appearance in the Holy City from Thursday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 18. The concert will be held at the South Carolina Society Hall at 72 Meeting Street in downtown Charleston on the following...
abcnews4.com
John King Grill & Dueling Piano Bar to host NYE piano special
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — John King Grill & Dueling Piano Bar invites guests to enjoy New Year's Eve with special guest performers, a complimentary champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight. General admission tickets are $50, reserved tables for four are $300, and VIP bottle service for four...
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
abcnews4.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road near Goose Creek High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian on Red Bank Road Thursday evening. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane when, at approximately 7:30 p.m., he or she was struck by an SUV.
abcnews4.com
All-inclusive facial bar Face Foundrié opens first Southeast location on Upper King Street
The Holy City is the first in the Southeast to acquire the all-inclusive, woman-owned facial bar, Face Foundrié. Face Foundrié, located at 562 King Street, is officially open for business and staffed with trained estheticians. The facial bar offers various facial services such as dermaplaning, cryo facials, peels,...
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car wreck on Jedburg Road at Hardwood Lane
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Please be cautious of a crash on Jedburg Road at Hardwood Lane. The crash site is near I-26 and the Spinx.
abcnews4.com
Mr. and Mrs. Claus get police escort to deliver gifts to families in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of police sirens in a larger grouping was heard at times through downtown Charleston Wednesday morning. And while it looked like a parade, it was an actually an escort for two very special VIPs: Santa and Mrs. Claus. It was all part of...
abcnews4.com
CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
abcnews4.com
Owner of West Ashley market arrested in underage alcohol sales sting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The owner of a market in West Ashley is facing multiple charges in connection to the sale of alcohol to minors, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Hussein Adbelmoteleb, 62, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening on...
