Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving three vehicles near the mall on Ross Clark Circle stalls traffic. Dothan Police and Fire responded to the scene and are currently trying to move the vehicles from the roadway. A reporter is on the scene and there is currently no information...
wdhn.com
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
wdhn.com
Crash on 231 stalls evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck slowed traffic on US-231 South on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Wood Springs Apartment across the street from Liberty Christian Church just outside of Dothan. Traffic has been slowed down in the Southbound lane. The driver...
955wtvy.com
Dothan Man Struck By Lightning
A Dothan man is struck by lighting during severe weather Wednesday night. News 4 reports first responders were called out last night to South College Street for a 23-year-old man who had been knocked unconscious after a lightning strike. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance for undisclosed injuries.
wtvy.com
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was apparently struck by lightning as severe storms roared across Alabama late Wednesday. Based upon emergency radio transmissions, the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious, though the 911 caller reported him breathing. Besides fire medics, Dothan police were dispatched to the South College Street scene...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to ALDOT traffic, Hwy 52 E in Webb is back open to thru traffic. All lanes effected by the earlier wreck are clear. Authorities tell News 4 the wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. According to Trooper McKinney with the Alabama Law...
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Murdered on Alexander Drive
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to the report of a firearm assault in which one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was in fact one victim that had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the victim suffered from a single gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injury. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan.
wdhn.com
Daleville shooting suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—The suspect in the Honeysuckle Road shooting has been arrested in Houston County. On December 12, Devin Beach, of Daleville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault in the first degree. According to a release from the Daleville Department of Public Safety, in October 2022, officers...
wdhn.com
DPD: Man shot in apartment complex; dies in surgery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man dies in surgery after a Thursday evening shooting. Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso at Southeast Health, where Morrissette died in surgery. According to police, Morrissette was transported to the hospital by a personal...
wtvy.com
Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man murdered this week had been placed on probation for weapons violations two days before he died and a couple of months after his release from a prison sentence. Alphonso Morrissette pleaded guilty in Geneva on Tuesday to three counts of illegally having Glocks and...
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
wdhn.com
City of Ozark at odds with Dale County over former library demolition process
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A request from the city of Ozark to help demolish the old Ozark-Dale County library and dispose of the debris in the county landfill was not approved by the Dale County Commission. “It’s just a shame they are not looking out for the greater good...
955wtvy.com
Hwy 52 Reopened After Major Accident
The cause of a major wreck on Hwy. 52 East in Webb is still being investigated. ALEA shut down a portion of the Hwy in Houston County Tuesday for the crash involving two 18 wheelers and a passenger car. Three people in the car, including a small child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
wdhn.com
A childhood friend reflects on memories with Dothan murder victim
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are searching for the person who is responsible for killing a 21-year-old at an apartment complex in Dothan. They already have one in custody and are searching for another who allegedly shot at the 21-year-old the night before. Pictured here is Alfonso Morrissette during...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
Florida police chase ends in south Alabama
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway […]
wdhn.com
One arrested, one wanted after shooting at Dothan murder victim the night before he died, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two suspects have been identified and are accused of shooting at a murder victim the night before he was killed, per Dothan Police. Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan, died last night in surgery after being shot in the upper torso. According to Dothan Police, on Wednesday,...
WJHG-TV
Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop in Holmes County. According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials stopped a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy 2. The car then accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns allegedly to elude law enforcement.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Wreaths Across America ceremonies
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 17th, the state of Alabama will honor our nation’s veterans by hosting the 14th annual Wreaths Across America Day. There will be ceremonies in Daleville, Enterprise, and Dothan. At Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, they will lay the wreaths at 12:00 p.m....
Comments / 0