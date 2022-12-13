ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store.

Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store.

Last Thursday, the Tulsa Performing Arts Trust, which owns the $5.5 million parcel of land right across the street from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC), agreed to give the developer another six months to close the deal on a mixed-use development that would also include apartments, a hotel, restaurant, retail space and parking.

CEO of the PAC, Mark Frie, said they decided extend the deadline after learning the developer had come up with a plan to add the grocery store. He says the big hang up in the past has been in securing a grocer.

“We’re very excited that we have that grocer now and it’s a local non-profit grocer, Oasis Fresh Market, A.J. Johnson and his team,” he said.

Frie said they felt it was prudent to give the developer the time needed to get through the permitting process with the City of Tulsa and finally see this development come to life.

People who live and work downtown said they’re thrilled with the prospect that a downtown grocery store may finally become a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOPtc_0jgP85Li00

Julian Gallardo is the general manager of the Brook Restaurant and Bar, which sits directly across the street from the parcel of land that is now a parking lot.

“If we happen to run out of something that we need we have to go all the way to Brookside to get it,” Gallardo said.

He thinks the mixed-used development project will bring in additional customers, benefitting every restaurant and every business in downtown.

Last week the Tulsa PAC Trust decided to give the developer six more months to close on a deal to purchase the available property for $5.5 million and build a mixed-use development.

The sticking point was finding a grocery store willing to build a new store in downtown Tulsa.

“Delivering the grocery was the key,” Cronk said. “Until we got the lease signed with the grocery, we didn’t have a project.”

Cronk said the downtown property is in a designated food desert.

“That fits in their mission and their wheel house as well, and they’re super stoked to deliver Tulsa’s urban format grocery store,” Cronk said. “We’re excited to be working with them on it.”

People who work downtown are also excited about the prospect.

“I work in events,” said Sarah Kusler, “To be able to have a grocery store here to grab what we need for our events to support the downtown economy would be great.”

“I don’t drive,” said Jennie Williams. “If I can walk somewhere and pick up groceries before I head home, it would be a really great opportunity for me.”

We reached out to the owner of Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa for an interview but he declined to comment on the deal at this time as it is not finalized.

Flaherty & Collins Properties now has until June 30th, 2023 to close the deal with the Tulsa PAC Trust.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
marketplace.org

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Frankoma Pottery Opens 1st Brick & Mortar Store In Glenpool

A longtime Oklahoma pottery store is back in business at a new brick-and-mortar store in Glenpool. Frankoma Pottery is located at 171st and Highway 75. The company first started in Norman in the early 1900s. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, you can shop again in person.
GLENPOOL, OK
KRMG

Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter announces temporary closure due to canine flu outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter (TAW) is closing its doors temporarily due to positive cases of canine influenza discovered on Friday. This is not the first time TAW has had to close their doors due to animal-related viruses. TAW previously closed their doors twice in the past year-and-a-half for canine distemper, once in Nov. 2021 through January of this year and once in May.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
110K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy