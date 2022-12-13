Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store.

Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store.

Last Thursday, the Tulsa Performing Arts Trust, which owns the $5.5 million parcel of land right across the street from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC), agreed to give the developer another six months to close the deal on a mixed-use development that would also include apartments, a hotel, restaurant, retail space and parking.

CEO of the PAC, Mark Frie, said they decided extend the deadline after learning the developer had come up with a plan to add the grocery store. He says the big hang up in the past has been in securing a grocer.

“We’re very excited that we have that grocer now and it’s a local non-profit grocer, Oasis Fresh Market, A.J. Johnson and his team,” he said.

Frie said they felt it was prudent to give the developer the time needed to get through the permitting process with the City of Tulsa and finally see this development come to life.

People who live and work downtown said they’re thrilled with the prospect that a downtown grocery store may finally become a reality.

Julian Gallardo is the general manager of the Brook Restaurant and Bar, which sits directly across the street from the parcel of land that is now a parking lot.

“If we happen to run out of something that we need we have to go all the way to Brookside to get it,” Gallardo said.

He thinks the mixed-used development project will bring in additional customers, benefitting every restaurant and every business in downtown.

Last week the Tulsa PAC Trust decided to give the developer six more months to close on a deal to purchase the available property for $5.5 million and build a mixed-use development.

The sticking point was finding a grocery store willing to build a new store in downtown Tulsa.

“Delivering the grocery was the key,” Cronk said. “Until we got the lease signed with the grocery, we didn’t have a project.”

Cronk said the downtown property is in a designated food desert.

“That fits in their mission and their wheel house as well, and they’re super stoked to deliver Tulsa’s urban format grocery store,” Cronk said. “We’re excited to be working with them on it.”

People who work downtown are also excited about the prospect.

“I work in events,” said Sarah Kusler, “To be able to have a grocery store here to grab what we need for our events to support the downtown economy would be great.”

“I don’t drive,” said Jennie Williams. “If I can walk somewhere and pick up groceries before I head home, it would be a really great opportunity for me.”

We reached out to the owner of Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa for an interview but he declined to comment on the deal at this time as it is not finalized.

Flaherty & Collins Properties now has until June 30th, 2023 to close the deal with the Tulsa PAC Trust.

