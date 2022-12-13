ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone

The New York Yankees are already strong contenders for the early winner of the MLB offseason. One, they’ve kept Aaron Judge in the Bronx (despite the Giants’ best efforts). Secondly, they just recently signed ace pitcher Carlos Rodon to boost their starting rotation. However, not all is well in New York, as they’re still struggling […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Orioles sign former All-Star infielder to 1-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles made their first splash in free agency on Thursday, adding an All-Star talent to their middle-infield setup. According to Jon Heyman, the Orioles and free-agent second baseman Adam Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that’s expected to be worth a total of $8 million. Via Heyman on Twitter: “Adam […] The post Orioles sign former All-Star infielder to 1-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
RUMOR: Michael Wacha piques Orioles’ interest amid Noah Syndergaard deal

The Baltimore Orioles, after a putrid past few seasons, appear to be coming into their own as a plethora of young prospects, led by Adley Rutschman begin to break through into the majors. Thus, Baltimore entered the offseason looking to plug the biggest hole in their roster – their pitching. They have targeted Noah Syndergaard as a result; however, Syndergaard has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, prompting the need for the Orioles to look at other options.
BALTIMORE, MD
Manny Machado future with Padres in question amid latest report

Manny Machado’s future in San Diego with the Padres is in question based on reports that he could opt out of his contract following the 2023 campaign. In fact, Jon Heyman recently reported that Machado is expected to opt out of his deal, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and […] The post Manny Machado future with Padres in question amid latest report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yankees: Outfielders they must target after losing Andrew Benintendi to White Sox

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a contract on Friday. Benintendi, who was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Kansas City Royals last season, is a steady outfielder with impressive hitting ability. The Yankees have made a number of moves to bolster their roster this season. Bringing Aaron […] The post Yankees: Outfielders they must target after losing Andrew Benintendi to White Sox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency

Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noah Syndergaard evokes The Dude reaction to Dodgers signing

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the West Coast, as he’s reportedly joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal that is worth $13 million. Right after the news of his agreement with the Dodgers broke out, Syndergaard hopped on Twitter and posted an edited GIF of The Dude from The Big Lebowski with a […] The post Noah Syndergaard evokes The Dude reaction to Dodgers signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers […] The post RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman ‘making a push’ for Dansby Swanson in free agency

Dansby Swanson is the final remaining star shortstop in free agency. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux would likely be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop if the 2023 season started today. But will the Dodgers attempt to sign Swanson? Freddie Freeman is reportedly ‘making a push‘ to bring his former Atlanta Braves teammate to LA, per Dodgers beat […] The post Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman ‘making a push’ for Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cubs’ disgraceful Carlos Correa decision that should have fans up in arms

The Chicago Cubs may not have put in an offer for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed a decades-long deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. MLB rumors had it the team signed him after narrowly missing out on New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge. “Bust started to look a lot more […] The post Cubs’ disgraceful Carlos Correa decision that should have fans up in arms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract

The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the American League last year, failing to make the playoffs after winning the American League Central Division a year earlier. They hope to have a stronger team on the field in 2023, and adding outfielder Andrew Benintendi may help them achieve that goal. […] The post Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RUMOR: Mets, Astros among 4 teams interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto

MLB free agency is absolutely buzzing at the moment, with several big names still left on the open market. But one player who has been forgotten at times is outfielder Michael Conforto, who sat out all of 2022 due to a shoulder injury. He remains without a team, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for much longer. There are four clubs interested in him, including his former team the New York Mets, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
Mookie Betts trade even more embarrassing with Red Sox’s latest move

The Boston Red Sox’s decision to trade Mookie Betts will forever live on in infamy among the fan base. When you consider the return the Red Sox received for Betts, the argument can be made that it’s one of the worst trades in recent memory. That stance was elevated on Thursday after the Red Sox […] The post Mookie Betts trade even more embarrassing with Red Sox’s latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Athletics land former Mets RP in free agency

After trading away Sean Murphy, the Athletics have bolstered their bullpen by coming to terms with relief pitcher Trevor May. The former Met will look to fill a late-inning role for Oakland as the A’s add another veteran piece in free agency. The Athletics’ PR department was the first...
OAKLAND, CA
Los Angeles, CA
